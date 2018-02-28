Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It got lost among the disappointment at seeing a crucial victory turn into a devastating defeat in the space of four gut-wrenching minutes.

But the quality of Jordan Archer's finish, which put Chester FC level in their late 3-2 loss at Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday, should not be overlooked.

Sensing a quality delivery from Gary Roberts, the fit-again frontman burst across his marker before sweeping an expert volley past Mark Cousins and into the back of the Daggers net.

It provided a timely reminder of the 24-year-old's talents after he made a flying start to his Chester career with a goal on his debut in the last-gasp 3-2 win at home to Barrow AFC in October.

Archer's progress since then has been hampered by the groin injury he sustained before the Cheshire Senior Cup tie at Altrincham in November.

But the highly rated striker, who signed a two-year deal with the Blues when joining from Stourbridge, has now started the last four games and is expected to lead the line in this Saturday's crucial home clash with Bromley.

"We played well all game so to concede two goals in such as short of space of time was not acceptable," said Archer to Chester FC TV after the Dagenham reverse. "The performance was there but the two goals killed us having been 2-1 up.

"I've been out injured for a while so I was made-up to be back in the team. I was out for near-enough for two months so I want to get back into the team and help the team stay up.

"Gaz (Roberts) has got all the quality in the world and I know when I look up he's going to put the ball right on the spot where I want it. Luckily for me it went in."

Chester remain six points from safety after fifth-from-bottom Barrow's AFC trip to basement boys Guiseley last night was postponed.

The Blues follow the visit of Bromley on Saturday with another home match against Dover Athletic on Tuesday (March 6).

And Archer said: "The fans are supporting us all the way, pushing us through, and hopefully we can repay them and get some points on the board."