Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC chairman David Harrington-Wright has apologised for the manner in which Marcus Bignot was delivered the news of his departure.

Bignot parted company with the relegated Blues on Wednesday afternoon, the board informing him of their decision in the car park after the youth team's stunning 4-1 National League Under-19 Alliance Cup win over Boreham Wood.

The former Solihull Moors and Grimsby Town manager had already be set to leave Chester at the end of the season after being told his contract would not be renewed for next campaign.

But Bignot, critical of the board in his post-match interview after the Tranmere Rovers defeat at the weekend, left his post three games early, with academy head coach Calum McIntyre since asked to take the reins for the remainder of the season.

The manner of the sacking caused anger on social media, and when asked whether it had cast the club in a terrible light, Harrington-Wright said:"If that's the case then there is an apology from me. We will hold our hands up on that. We tried to do it the best way we thought it should be handled.

"There wasn't time to take Marcus away, he was leaving so we had to speak to him and we had made the decision as a board that we wanted to do it ASAP as we wanted to start moving forward with the new manager. Getting him in today, tomorrow or next week wasn't an option.

"If people want to criticise that I will take that criticism."

Harrington-Wright delivered the news to Bignot along with director Calvin Hughes.

Speaking on the Chronicle's podcast interview with the City Fans United board, Hughes also acknowledged it wasn't handled appropriately.

Hughes said: "The ethos that I have brought into the club since joining the Football Working Group is we do everything face to face. That has certainly been the case when players have been involved.

"The circumstances with Marcus is we tried to ring him in the morning and get hold of him, we couldn't get hold of him. The idea was we would meet up before the youth team game itself. That just didn't happen and we then tried to speak him after the game.

"Marcus made a quick exit from the stand and I asked him if he had a few minutes so we could talk. David was there and that is when we did it.

"Hindsight is a good thing, I suppose. I'll hold our hands up, we didn't do it right."

When asked whether the sacking was directly linked to his post-match criticism, CFU director Jeff Banks added: "No. The simple answer is that Marcus came to us and asked for an answer on his future at the end of March. By the end of March we still weren't a relegated football club. We had to make a decision there and then, as that is what he requested. We made the decision not to take his contract any further than the end of May. We felt the best interests of the football club was to find a new manager who could help inspire season ticket sales for what was ultimately going to be the National League North.

"After that decision was made relegation was confirmed against Tranmere and the close proximity between the two games the other night and Saturday, the board met on Monday and felt that it was time to actually clear the decks and begin the search in earnest for a new manager or head coach.

"The subject of the timing, we felt it was disrespectful to do it before Tuesday night's match and after the game. There was no Plan B at that time. Calum has since then stepped in for the last three games."

"I think we are quire regretful as to how things have happened yesterday. We had the idea about speaking to Marcus well before the youth match. It is just a shame it has transpired the way it has but it has was not designed to take anything away from the excellent result for the youth team.

"There is regret there that it has happened and we have to be honest and put our hands up and say we got that wronng. But we have to learn from things that we do wrong as well as things we do right. It wasn't the best scenario we ever had. It hasn't happened the way it was intended to."