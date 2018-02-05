Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC assistant manager Ross Thorpe has left the club.

Thorpe, 36, who arrived at the Blues shortly after Marcus Bignot's appointment as Chester boss back in September, was working without a contract at the Blues and with the club needing to cut costs after revealing that they needed £50,000 in the short term to stay in business, he has left the Swansway Chester Stadium.

As well as his current role with Nottingham Trent University and working at Solihull Moors and Birmingham City Ladies during Bignot's time there, Thorpe, a Uefa A licence holder, has managed non-league side Alvechurch and also had a spell as assistant at Sutton Coldfield Town.

While Thorpe has left the payroll at Chester there is the possibility of him coming in on match days to assist Bignot, whose side are four points adrift of safety in the Vanarama National League.

Bignot had also been aided by his former number two at Solihull Moors and Grimsby Town, Mickey Moore, in recent weeks, although he has been working on a voluntary basis.