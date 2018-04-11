Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have been the subject of an enquiry from a wealthy entrepreneur over potential investment in the cash-strapped football club.

The board of City Fans United (CFU), the supporters group that owns the football club, have been approached by a third party with a string of connections to the city of Chester.

The enquiry is at an early stage with the entrepreneur, who wishes to remain anonymous for now, and initial investigations and due diligence are taking place on both sides at present.

The CFU board have confirmed that the offer of investment will not 'in any way' threaten or affect the principle of fan ownership and the club will remain 100% in the control of supporters and that the membership will be consulted as and when the enquiry progresses.

The Chronicle understands that the potential investment does not come from overseas.

A CFU statement read: "The Board of City Fans United would advise the membership that we have very recently received an enquiry from a third party individual regarding a potentially substantial investment in Chester Football Club.

"The individual who has made the approach wishes to remain anonymous whilst initial investigatory discussions progress.

"It should be noted that this enquiry is at a very early stage and we would stress that this would not in any way threaten or affect the principle of 100% Supporter Ownership or day to day control in respect of the club. This crucial principle was discussed and agreed as a pre-requisite for any further conversations.

"The individual concerned is a wealthy entrepreneur with many connections to Chester and who is extremely passionate about the City.

"This potential investment may represent a fantastic opportunity for Chester Football Club in the pursuit of success and prosperity.

"We would advise our members that it is our intention to pursue this matter further once both parties have performed the necessary due diligence.

"The Board commits to consult with and update our membership further should this enquiry progress."

Chester are in disarray on and off the field and had their relegation from the National League confirmed following Saturday's 2-0 loss at home to Tranmere Rovers.

Manager Marcus Bignot will leave the crisis-hit club at the end of the season but any successor will be handed a tough task with a severely reduced budget and hefty liabilities on the playing budget for next season.

The CFU board are to meet for a special podcast with The Chronicle's Dave Powell and BBC Radio Merseyside's Neil Turner tomorrow night (Thursday) to discuss the issues facing the football club ahead of next week's CFU meeting at St Theresa's Social Club in Blacon (Wednesday, April 18, 7.30pm).

The CFU have also confirmed that David Harrington-Wright has stepped up from vice chairman to chairman following the resignation of Simon Olorenshaw last week. Mark Jones has assumed the role of vice chairman.