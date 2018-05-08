Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC may have no manager in place for next year's National League North campaign as yet but the Blues are attempting to make some headway.

As it stands the Blues have five players under contract for next season, with Ross Hannah, Kingsley James, Craig Mahon, Matty Waters and Jordan Archer all with another year to run on their respective deals.

However, in the case of Hannah and James, two of Chester's highest earners, they are unlikely to start the season with the club with the cash-strapped Blues looking to move them on to allow the next manager some freedom to shape his squad.

New deals have already been offered to Ryan Astles as well as youngsters Tom Crawford and James Jones ahead of next season, with none yet putting pen to paper.

Astles has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere, with Southport understood to be potential suitors, while Crawford and Jones have attracted interest from likes of West Bromwich Albion.

The Blues have stepped up their search for the new boss after talks eventually were ended with their chosen candidate after interview, Neil Redfearn, owing to the two parties being apart on the financial package.

And a speedy appointment would be beneficial as the club look to sort out their retained list, which has to be submitted by June 1.

"It is a situation that has dragged on longer than we anticipated but it is one that we are working hard to resolve," said Blues chairman David Harrington-Wright.

"But we have to make sure that we try and make sure we don't fall behind and that means planning for next season on the playing side of thing with the players we have, and Calum (McIntyre) is helping us with that as he has the football knowledge and expertise of the current group.

"The decision on which players to offer new deals to will be down to the new manager but we have had interest in some of those players on two-year deals since the season ended something could happen there.

"Key to us is making sure we protect ourselves with the young players and it is widely reported that we have offered deals to Tom Crawford and James Jones. Nathan Brown showed what he was capable of in his short time on the pitch and I know that there has been some discussion with Nathan in regards to a new deal here."

With much of the Chester squad are out of contract in the coming weeks it is expected that the majority will seek pastures new with the new manager likely to have a serious rebuild on his hands when he takes up the post.