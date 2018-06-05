Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have confirmed the first three games of what is likely to be a busy pre-season schedule.

Clashes against Llandudno, Morecambe and Everton under-23s have been confirmed with more fixtures set to be added in the coming days.

Blues fans could get their first look at Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's side on Friday, July 20, against Welsh Premier League side Llandudno FC at the Giant Hospitality Stadium (kick-off time subject to confirmation).

League Two side Morecambe will visit the Swansway Chester Stadium on Tuesday, July 24 (7.45pm kick off) before Everton's U23 side visit on Saturday, July 28 (3pm kick off).

The Blues are close to finalising the details over other games as they continue their plans for next season's tilt at the National League North.

Pre-season fixtures so far

Llandudno (away) - Friday, July 20 (kick off TBC)

Morecambe (home) - Tuesday, July 24 (7.45pm kick off)

Everton U23s (home) - Saturday, July 28 (3pm kick off)