Graham Barrow, a legend in the blue and white stripes of Chester thanks to his spell as a player and then manager, has taken on the assistant manager role at cross-border rivals Wrexham.

Barrow, 64, has linked up with new Dragons boss Sam Ricketts at the National League side having most recently held the role of Head of Football Development at AFC Fylde.

The former Wigan Athletic, Bury and Rochdale boss had been heavily linked with the Blues job after the sacking of Jon McCarthy and, more recently, when the Blues were searching for a successor for Marcus Bignot, speaking to the club before Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley finally got the nod.

When it comes to club greats, they don't come much greater than Barrow at Chester.

As a player for the Blues, signed by the late, great Harry McNally in 1986, Barrow made almost 250 appearances in an eight-year spell.

He was player/assistant to McNally and took on the manager's role when McNally left the club in 1992.

The Blues were relegated to Division Three at the end of the 1992/93 season but bounced back in style the following season, earning automatic promotion to Division Two after finishing second behind Shrewsbury Town.

A disagreement with the owners of the club during the summer of 1994 saw him leave the Blues for Wigan, but he returned as manager in 2000 when hired by former Chester City owner Terry Smith following the club's relegation from the Football League.

The Blues had a successful campaign in 2000/2001, when despite off-field problems relating to Smith's ownership, Barrow managed to steer the club to eighth in the Conference, a trip to the FA Cup third round, an FA Trophy semi-final and victory in the Variety Club Trophy.

He was controversially dismissed by Smith at the end of that season but did return to Chester once more in 2006 as assistant to manager Mark Wright, but the duo were sacked in April 2007.

Since his last spell at Chester, Barrow has had a successful stint on the coaching staff at Wigan and was part of then Latics boss Roberto Martinez's staff that helped the side to their famous FA Cup win in 2013.

Barrow left Wigan in 2017 and worked for a spell as assistant to Gary Caldwell at Chesterfield last season before taking the role at AFC Fylde in January of this year.

“I’m absolutely delighted that Graham has come on board to work with me here at Wrexham,” said Wrexham boss Ricketts.

“He brings with him vast experience and knowledge which will help us as a club this season.

“He is exactly the kind of person you need around the place.

“He was with Wigan for 10 years working in the top flight with Roberto Martinez but has also escaped the National League with the same club prior to that which is incredible.

“I’m sure you will all join me in welcoming Graham to our team and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”