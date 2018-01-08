Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What goes around comes around.

Chester FC suffered a devastating double blow on New Year's Day when Guiseley's equaliser was compounded by an even later leveller for Barrow AFC at Wrexham.

But the boot was very much on the other foot on Saturday...

Cheers, Tranmere

The Blues got their job done by recording a thoroughly deserved 1-0 victory at Ebbsfleet United - no matter what the opposition may say .

And there was further reason to cheer when James Norwood - so often the scourge of Chester - struck in the 93rd minute to earn Tranmere Rovers a 1-1 draw at Barrow.

That result means the fifth-from-bottom Bluebirds are now just six points above the Blues - having played two matches more.

Barrow boss Ady Pennock said: "We really wanted the three points but I thought even at the end we showed our fitness levels. I thought the last five minutes, we were going to nick it, it could have gone either way."

Holyroyd hat-trick

It's not only Tranmere we were thankful for. Wrexham also did us a favour.

Yes, Barrow are the team Chester must currently catch.

But it's also important they put distance between themselves and the three teams that are now below them in the relegation places.

And that's exactly what they did on Saturday.

Yes, improving Solihull Moors may have picked up an excellent point in drawing 0-0 at table-topping Macclesfield Town.

(Image: Arwyn Roberts)

But Guiseley were beaten 4-2 at Eastleigh while basement boys Torquay United went down 4-0 at Wrexham.

Chester City old boy Chris Holroyd hit a hat-trick for the Dragons, whose first win in six matches moved them up to fourth and within seven points of Macclesfield.

Wrexham boss Dean Keates said of 11-goal top scorer: "Chrissy, he's a delight, a great pro.

"I brought him in and I knew he was going to score goals. He is very intelligent, he adapts a little bit, we have asked him to play in a bit of a different position, but he has gone about his business, and that just shows what kind of a pro he is."

Fylde form

The Blues could move within three points of safety with victory in their first game in hand, which comes tomorrow (Tuesday), at AFC Fylde.

But Fylde will be favourites after they made it three straight league wins with a 1-0 success at Bromley on Saturday.

It is well documented that Danny Rowe is the big dangerman for the Coasters.

But Chester will also have to keep an eye on Jack Muldoon, whose winner at Bromley was his third goal in as many matches.

Gateshead freefall

If Marcus Bignot's boys can pick up a positive result at Mill Farm tomorrow, then Barrow won't be the only side in their sights.

So too will Gateshead.

A winless run, which now stands at six games following a 2-0 home loss to Sutton United on Saturday, has dragged the Heed into trouble.

(Image: Simon Greener)

Gateshead manager Steve Watson, whose team head to Guiseley tomorrow, said: "We're in a bit of a slump and we now need to do something about it.

"We've got a massive game at Guiseley coming up and we've got to get back to winning ways.

“We need to do a lot better than we're doing, that's for sure. There was a lack of responsibility out there (at Sutton) and the goals we're letting in aren't good enough."

Worrying times for Hartlepool

Gateshead's North-East rivals Hartlepool United are in an even bigger slump.

Pools' 4-2 loss at Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday stretched their winless run to eight matches and increased the pressure on Craig Harrison.

Harrison left his job as boss of The New Saints and his base in Chester in the summer to try to turnaround Hartlepool's fortunes following their relegation from the Football League.

The former Airbus UK Broughton manager must be having second thoughts now.

Because it is becoming increasingly apparent that Pools' problems go far deeper than on the pitch alone.

That was llaid bare on Saturday. Liam Kennedy, of the Hartlepool Mail, takes up the story ...

"Pools had to borrow training kit and equipment for some of their players from Dagenham on Saturday. Yes, borrow.

"The club was forced to rearrange plans to get to Victoria Road and instead of using a bus company they've always done, they got the train. There was no overnight stay, no luxury coach, just the same East Coast Mainline journey as many Poolies.

"Imagine if there had been a cancellation. Would Pools have just missed the game? Deadlines were so tight to catch the 6.30pm from Kings Cross Station that NO Pools player had time for any post-match chat. It was a case of needs must.

"Only Harrison was able to face the music after the Daggers capitulation."

After being barracked by sections of the travelling support, Harrison said: "They don't deserve what we are serving up for them.

"They did not deserve four calamitous goals. We created enough chances to win four games, never mind one, but they have come a long way and we sent them home with nothing to cheer."