These are trying times for Chester FC .

Relegation to the National League North confirmed, soon to be managerless and struggling financially, it has been a dark 12 months for the football club and its supporters.

Having endured such turmoil the attention now turns to how did it all go so wrong and what is being done to make sure we put it right. Just where are we heading as a football club?

Last week the Chronicle put out a request to the board of City Fans United (CFU), the supporters group that owns the football club, to meet with the newspaper and answer questions from journalists and fans over the current situation and what the future looks like. That request was swiftly agreed and we have now confirmed the details.

On Thursday night CFU directors Laurence Kirby, Calvin Hughes, Jeff Banks and David Harrington-Wright, along with CFU secretary Marion Needham, will join Chronicle Blues reporter Dave Powell and BBC Radio Merseyside's Neil Turner for a special podcast to discuss the issues.

We have already had plenty of questions submitted and there is still time to get your questions in. And while we won't be able to ask each and every one we will aim to get through as many of the most pertinent as we can.

Should you wish to submit your questions you can do so by emailing dave.powell@trinitymirror.com by Wednesday evening.

The podcast will be available, as per usual, for free through the Chester Chronicle website or free via iTunes if you are a subscriber to 'The True Blue'.

There will be an informal CFU meeting at St Theresa's Social Club in Blacon next Wednesday (April 18) with a 7.30pm start.