Non-league clubs have until 5pm today to register players for the remainder of this season.

And the Chronicle understands that there is a chance that Chester FC could be busy with one player edging closer to the exit door at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Should any deal transpire for a player heading away from the cash-strapped Blues then there is the possibility that a loan replacement could be brought in to ensure that manager Marcus Bignot's ranks aren't depleted further for the season run-in.

With Chester in the midst of a financial crisis as they look to prepare for next season, one which will most likely be spent in the National League North, cost-cutting measures have been taking place since the end of January to reduce the wage bill and the liabilities on the wage bill for next season.

Already heading out of the door since January are Tom Shaw, Alex Lynch, Wade Joyce, Jordan Chapell, Paul Turnbull, Liam Davies and Kingsley James - and they could be joined by one more today.

Chester remain eight points of safety in the National League with eight games left to play.

Barrow's 2-1 loss to Hartlepool United on Wednesday night saw Pools move to 42 points and Barrow remain on 39, eight above Chester. The Bluesbirds have two games in hand on Bignot's side, who head to second-placed Sutton United on Saturday (3pm).