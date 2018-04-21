Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calum McIntyre admitted he couldn't argue with the result but was full of praise for how Chester FC 's young players applied themselves in the 3-1 home defeat to Maidstone United.

In the final home game of the season, caretaker boss McIntyre - Chester's academy head coach - handed senior starts to 17-year-old Cain Noble and 18-year-olds Nathan Brown and Matty Thomson.

And while goals from Blair Turgott, Michael Phillips and Josh Hare earned the 10-man Stones three points, there were reasons to be cheerful for the home faithful, with Noble, from Lache, netting just before the hour mark to cap a memorable debut.

And the performance, while lacking in physicality, was one that gave cause for optimism for the already-relegated Blues, whose average squad age at the final whistle was just 21.

"I don't think I've got any qualms about the result, I think Maidstone did more in key moments and key areas," said McIntyre.

"In terms of a performance we were really clear about how we were going to play today. If you look at the team I put out, I don't know if people realise but I've not thrown kids in for the sake of putting kids in, my injury list at the moment I have had to use two sheets of paper. That's how many bodies I have got out.

"But I trust them to contribute. There was an absence of physicality and a targetman and all the things that come with that. That meant that we had to play and that played to our strengths.

"We had to be really brave but I thought we had some good spells.

"Andy Halls got through that for us, he trained on Thursday and just got through it. We brought Rhain Hellawell on, another debut. It was probably the youngest side in professional football by the end of it. But we had a right good go.

"I'm disappointed I wasn't able to deliver the result that supporters deserve. They were unbelievable again and they have been great with me in the most challenging situation I have been in in my short time in football."

And McIntyre was pleased to see Noble on the scoresheet in front of the Harry McNally Terrace, with the central midfielder giving an accomplished display in his first 90 minutes in senior football.

McIntyre added: "I was delighted for Cain Noble. I don't think people realise how young Cain Noble is. He is not a youth team player who is after a professional contract, that is the first of the scholars to represent the first team. Played one, scored one isn't a bad start, so no pressure on the rest."

"To offer some context, if you aren't going to give a central midfielder who has scored 31 goals in under-19s football, if you aren't going to put him in in this game when you are already relegated, when are you going to play them? You don't know what you've got until you put them in.

"There is so much to be concerned about and so much negativity, all I have tried to do is prove that there can be a bright future with one area of the football club and the kids coming through. I thought they were unbelievable in the way they applied themselves. I was just gutted we couldn't get the result."