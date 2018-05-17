Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Under Calum McIntyre's stewardship there have been plenty of success stories for Chester FC 's Academy.

But the 3-0 success over FC Halifax Town on Wednesday night to lift the National League Alliance Under-19 League Cup up ranks as the finest moment for the youth set up according to the Academy head coach.

Goals from Lloyd Marsh-Hughes and Iwan Murray sandwiched a Cain Noble penalty as the young Blues turned on the style to seal a memorable cup triumph over the Shaymen at Walsall's Banks's Stadium.

And after a tough season that saw the 24-year-old have to take over the caretaker managers role with the first team for the final three games of a calamitous season for Chester's senior side, Wednesday's success was the perfect way to end the campaign.

"This is probaby the biggest in terms of what we have achieved tonight. We've been crowned the biggest non-league side and I thought we were good value for it, as we have been through the competition," said McIntyre.

"It is massive. It is six or seven years in the making to get to this point and if you look at the staff they are all still celebrating behind us and we have done that with volunteer coaches, a sponsored academy manager and a group of lads that just want to run around and work hard.

"It is fantastic for everyone involved and that is as far back as Bernard Concannon and Mark Howell, Brian Burns, Mike Day and Ian Swettenham. I am delighted for everyone at the football club."

A crowd of 415 watched the young Blues lift the trophy in the Midlands, with well over 300 of those making the trip from Chester to cheer on the young guns, with the club putting on two supporters coaches.

And that level of support for a youth team game in the Midlands on a Wednesday night showcases the very best of what Chester Football Club is about according to McIntyre.

He said: "That is the best football game I have ever watched or been involved in. That 300 in there was like 3,000. There was a nervousness as there is in any cup final and we got the first set piece after about four minutes and the whole stand has gone up and our lads were 10-feet tall after that.

"I can't thank them enough for their support, they were absolutely unbelievable and are a part of this - the whole football club is.

"Let's be honest, this cup run has been against all the odds, and it's a rubbish cliche, a 'McIntyreism'. This competition has been a sub-plot to such a difficult season and for the supporters to turn up and back the lads and for the lads to have done that in tough circumstances, I couldn't be prouder.

"It is a genuine heartfelt thank you. That is what our football club is about and we couldn't have done that without them. You see what it means to the lads, they are absolutely delighted."