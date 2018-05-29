Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been a long wait but Chester FC could be set to unveil a number of new additions this week.

New Chester joint-managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley have a long list of potential targets and are close to securing the signature of a number of players as they look to shape their Blues side for a tilt at the National League North next season.

With Johnson on a family holiday until tomorrow, Morley has been talking to prospective new additions and is confident that something will transpire this week.

"We're speaking to players all the time but players keep their cards close to their chest sometimes, but I think we're getting somewhere and I'd like to think we could have three or four done this week," said Morley.

"It takes some time to get these things done but I think the fans want to see some signings now and things moving and hopefully these next few days will see that process get started."

Chester are still to reveal their retained list but a mass exodus is anticipated following relegation from the National League, with defender Myles Anderson already departing to sign a deal with Hartlepool United.

One player who is edging closer to remaining in blue and white stripes is midfielder Gary Roberts, with more talks planned with the 31-year-old this week.