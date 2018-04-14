Chester FC 's National League farewell tour takes in its penultimate stop this afternoon as the Blues travel to promotion-chasing Boreham Wood.
Marcus Bignot was sacked as manager of the already-relegated Blues on Wednesday and academy head coach Calum McIntyre has been placed in temporary charge until the end of the season.
At 24 McIntyre is believed to be the youngest person to have taken charge of a team in England's top five divisions. He will be holding fort until a successor to Bignot can be found.
Three points won't save Chester this season but after the 3-2 win at Bromley another positive result here will at least help to lift spirits a little after what has been a season of complete turmoil.
We are live from Meadow Park to bring you all the action as it happens.
Match verdict
Full time: Boreham Wood 4 Chester 2
Blues competed well but Wood too good.
GOAL! Boreham Wood 4 Chester 2
Akintunde latches on to Cunningham pass and finishes well from an angle. 90+4.
GOAL! Boreham Wood 4 Chester 1
Ricky Shakes adds the gloss for the home side, racing through and slamming past Firth. 90 mins.
Senior bow
Attendance
Crowd of 551 with 94 from Chester.
Blues change
Curled wide
Andrade free kick curled round the wall and wide.
GOAL! Boreham Wood 3 Chester 1
Sloppy defending from home side sees Akintunde find space and find the bottom corner after a Crawford pass - 74 mins.
Chalked off
Champion sidefoots home from close range after Stephens header saved. Offside.
Chester sub
Great stop
Firth with a superb save to deny Folivi from 18 yards.
Close
Folivi clips the ball just wide after good work from Ferrier.
GOAL! Boreham Wood 3 Chester 0
Morgan Ferrier lands the killer blow. Dances through some weak defending before sliding the ball past Firth. Game over. 58 minutes
Almost
Could have been 3-0 then as Andrade rolls an effort wide with a clear sight of goal from 15 yards.
Just wide
David Stephens flashes a header just wide from a corner.
Second half kicks off
We’re back at it.
Hard lines
Half time: Boreham Wood 2 Chester 0
Folivi strike and Andrade penalty have the Wood up at the break. Chester haven’t been bad, though. Facing better opposition, plain and simple.
GOAL! Boreham Wood 2 Chester 0
Bruno Andrade fires home the penalty on 44 minutes after Akintunde had fouled Folivi on the edge of the box.
Penalty Boreham Wood
Akintunde fouls Folivi.
In the game
Booked
Dragged wide
Mahon cuts in from the right wing but his left foot shot drags well wide.
Should have done better
Ferrier nods over a right wing Kane Smith cross when well placed.
Saved
Smith saves a Jones header after Astles flicked on a Roberts corner.
Wide
Good work from Akintunde again sees him run at the defence. Ball eventually finds Mahon who lashes well wide from an angle.
Chance
Ferrier drives to the byline and cuts back but Kane Smith lashes over when well placed for Boreham Wood.
Good chance
Great turn sees Akintunde run into space at the heart of the Wood defence, he flicks it to White who can’t nick it past Smith. Corner ball.
Too heavy
Murtagh breaks from midfield and lurches forward into open space and looks to free Andrade on the left but his pass is too heavy. Chance of a break for the home side there.