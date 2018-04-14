Chester FC 's National League farewell tour takes in its penultimate stop this afternoon as the Blues travel to promotion-chasing Boreham Wood.

Marcus Bignot was sacked as manager of the already-relegated Blues on Wednesday and academy head coach Calum McIntyre has been placed in temporary charge until the end of the season.

At 24 McIntyre is believed to be the youngest person to have taken charge of a team in England's top five divisions. He will be holding fort until a successor to Bignot can be found.

Three points won't save Chester this season but after the 3-2 win at Bromley another positive result here will at least help to lift spirits a little after what has been a season of complete turmoil.

We are live from Meadow Park to bring you all the action as it happens.

Key Events

KEY EVENT

Match verdict

HERE is how the game panned out.

Harry White in action for Chester at Boreham Wood
KEY EVENT

Full time: Boreham Wood 4 Chester 2

Blues competed well but Wood too good.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Boreham Wood 4 Chester 2

Akintunde latches on to Cunningham pass and finishes well from an angle. 90+4.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Boreham Wood 4 Chester 1

Ricky Shakes adds the gloss for the home side, racing through and slamming past Firth. 90 mins.

Dave Powell

Senior bow

Dave Powell

Attendance

Crowd of 551 with 94 from Chester.

Dave Powell

Blues change

Dave Powell

Curled wide

Andrade free kick curled round the wall and wide.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Boreham Wood 3 Chester 1

Sloppy defending from home side sees Akintunde find space and find the bottom corner after a Crawford pass - 74 mins.

Dave Powell

Chalked off

Champion sidefoots home from close range after Stephens header saved. Offside.

Dave Powell

Chester sub

Dave Powell

Great stop

Firth with a superb save to deny Folivi from 18 yards.

Dave Powell

Close

Folivi clips the ball just wide after good work from Ferrier.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Boreham Wood 3 Chester 0

Morgan Ferrier lands the killer blow. Dances through some weak defending before sliding the ball past Firth. Game over. 58 minutes

Dave Powell

Almost

Could have been 3-0 then as Andrade rolls an effort wide with a clear sight of goal from 15 yards.

Dave Powell

Just wide

David Stephens flashes a header just wide from a corner.

Dave Powell

Second half kicks off

We’re back at it.

Dave Powell

Hard lines

Dave Powell

Half time: Boreham Wood 2 Chester 0

Folivi strike and Andrade penalty have the Wood up at the break. Chester haven’t been bad, though. Facing better opposition, plain and simple.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Boreham Wood 2 Chester 0

Bruno Andrade fires home the penalty on 44 minutes after Akintunde had fouled Folivi on the edge of the box.

Dave Powell

Penalty Boreham Wood

Akintunde fouls Folivi.

Dave Powell

In the game

Dave Powell

Booked

Dave Powell

Dragged wide

Mahon cuts in from the right wing but his left foot shot drags well wide.

Dave Powell

Should have done better

Ferrier nods over a right wing Kane Smith cross when well placed.

Dave Powell

Saved

Smith saves a Jones header after Astles flicked on a Roberts corner.

Dave Powell

Wide

Good work from Akintunde again sees him run at the defence. Ball eventually finds Mahon who lashes well wide from an angle.

Dave Powell

Chance

Ferrier drives to the byline and cuts back but Kane Smith lashes over when well placed for Boreham Wood.

Dave Powell

Good chance

Great turn sees Akintunde run into space at the heart of the Wood defence, he flicks it to White who can’t nick it past Smith. Corner ball.

Dave Powell

Too heavy

Murtagh breaks from midfield and lurches forward into open space and looks to free Andrade on the left but his pass is too heavy. Chance of a break for the home side there.