Chester FC 's National League farewell tour takes in its penultimate stop this afternoon as the Blues travel to promotion-chasing Boreham Wood.

Marcus Bignot was sacked as manager of the already-relegated Blues on Wednesday and academy head coach Calum McIntyre has been placed in temporary charge until the end of the season.

At 24 McIntyre is believed to be the youngest person to have taken charge of a team in England's top five divisions. He will be holding fort until a successor to Bignot can be found.

Three points won't save Chester this season but after the 3-2 win at Bromley another positive result here will at least help to lift spirits a little after what has been a season of complete turmoil.

We are live from Meadow Park to bring you all the action as it happens.