For most Chester FC fans some stability in the coming season and a chance to be reasonably competitive and look up rather than down would be a welcome change from last season's misery.

The financial crisis and relegation the National League North left Blues fans drained, the emotional rollercoaster that is following Chester throwing up plenty of turmoil and disappointment.

But there is no doubting the change of mood since the end of last season.

The appointment of Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley, two men with remarkable CVs in non-league football, and the £1m donation from businessman Stuart Murphy to aid the club's infrastructure has help lift the gloom and instill some much-needed positivity around the place. That has translated into season ticket sales, now approaching the 1,000 mark, something which seemed unthinkable a few short months ago.

But despite the optimism the general feeling has been one of fans keeping their feet on the ground, not getting too giddy and hoping for much brighter days, not necessarily expecting them.

But bookmakers believe that Johnson and Morley, who won the National League North title with Salford City last season, can make Chester into bona fide title challengers this season.

We're not sure that all Blues fans will be so confident.

Here's what the bookies are saying...

Bet365

Favourites : Stockport 6/1.

Chester 7/1 (second).

William Hill

Favourites: Stockport 6/1.

Chester 8/1 (joint third)

Marathon Bet

Favourites: Stockport 13/2.

Chester 7/1 (second).

Betway

Favourites: Chester 6/1, Stockport 6/1.

188Bet

Favourites: Chester 7/1, York City 7/1, Stockport 7/1.

BetVictor

Favourites: Stockport 5/1.

Chester 6/1 (second).