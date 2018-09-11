Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The FA Cup has a long history of romance and wonderful tales to be told.

Whether it is the postman playing centre half against a Premier League international or the accountant by week, striker by weekend smashing one in the top corner in the dying embers of a game to topple a Football League side, the world's most famous domestic cup competition delivers by the bucket load each year.

The magic of the Cup is alive and well, despite what some may tell you.

And Chester FC 's involvement in this year's competition, which starts in the second qualifying round against North West Counties League side City of Liverpool, immediately presented another wonderful story.

The Purps, as they are nicknamed, were only formed in 2015 and, like Chester, are supporter owned.

They have already started on an ascent up the leagues and they find themselves at the right end of the North West Counties Premier League already and progressing to the furthest stage in the FA Cup in the history, although it is worth noting that this is only their second year in the competition.

But for 30-year-old City of Liverpool striker David Forbes, a PE teacher at Blacon High School in Chester, the draw could not have gone any better.

"It's the beauty of the FA Cup, isn't it. Dreams can come true in this competition," said Forbes, who lives in Ellesmere Port.

"Before the draw was made I had said to a few people that I'd love it to be someone big. An ex-Football League side like Chester or York away.

"It almost felt like fate when it was announced. To play against the club that represent the city where I work and a team who is supported by pupils I teach is amazing. I've got a few Chester fans who I teach and they have already said they're not sure who to be supporting on the day. I think some may have divided loyalties.

"The pupils know I play football but for them to have the chance to watch me in a competitive match against Chester in the FA Cup is something really special and something that I'm really looking forward to. As long as I'm picked, that is!

"We're only a small team and for a lot of the lads the chance to play at somewhere like Chester is something that will be relished. For me it looks like the tie of the round and it would be great if it is the game picked to be shown by the BBC."

But this isn't Forbes' first rodeo.

Last season he made the first round of the FA Cup while a player with Nantwich Town, featuring for the Dabbers in a defeat against Football League opposition in the shape of Stevenage.

"I'm 30 now and I'm probably heading towards the end of my career so I'm not too sure how many more opportunities that I'm going to get at this so it will be an occasion that I will be making sure I enjoy," said the striker, who has played previously for Rhyl, Connah's Quay Nomads and Cefn Druids, among others.

"Last year I made the first round with Nantwich and we lost to Stevenage. That was a great experience, to be in the first round proper against a Football League side. But the game with Chester will be just as special, if not more so because of what it all means and the fact that my pupils will be able to come and watch me.

"It can be hard as a semi-professional footballer when you have to balance work and then travel around midweek and weekends. We have games across the North so it can involve plenty of travelling and you have to make plenty of sacrifice.

"But I tell the pupils that you want to play at as higher level as you can for as long as you can. It is all worthwhile when you get the chance like we've got against Chester."

City of Liverpool will go into the clash as heavy underdogs.

Three leagues below Chester and having only been in existence since 2015, The Purps know that there is no pressure on their shoulders when the arrive at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Saturday, September 22.

But Forbes believes that they have enough in their arsenal to cause what would be the shock of the round.

"We're underdogs and we know that, but we've got plenty of quality," said Forbes.

"We've got a squad of around 17 and the quality is consistent throughout those 17. If someone drops out then the person coming in does just a good a job.

"We've got lads who have played higher up the leagues and who have experienced life in higher divisions. We'll just be approaching the game knowing that we have no pressure on our shoulders and that we can just go out there and do our bit and see where it takes us.

"But Chester have a quality side and some really great competitors. The managers know their stuff and they are excellent motivators so they will make sure that Chester are fired up for the game.

"We've both got games to worry about between now and the FA Cup game but it will be a memorable occasion for many, not least me. Who knows? We might even cause a shock."