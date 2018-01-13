Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's FA Trophy action for Chester FC today as they travel to Essex to take on lower-league East Thurrock United in a second-round tie (3pm).

There is no doubt that the Blues' biggest priority this season is securing their National League safety for a sixth season running.

But, with the club having never been to Wembley, and with money tight, there would be no better time for an overdue run in the Trophy.

Our man Dave Powell will be across all the action from the FutureFuel Stadium on our Twitter and Facebook accounts.

But, before then, here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Tell me about East Thurrock

Chester will be favourites to win the first ever meeting between the clubs given they play one rung higher up the non-league ladder.

But Marcus Bignot's boys would be foolish to write off their National League South opponents.

East Thurrock's performance in the last round is testament to that.

The Rocks won 4-0 at home to the Blues' National League rivals Aldershot Town thanks in the main to a hat-trick from striker Tom Richardson.

East Thurrock followed that stunning result with a win over Whitehawk and defeats to Concord Rangers and Braintree Town that have left them them 12th in the National League South standings.

But the Rocks bounced back in midweek to triumph 1-0 at home to Concord in the Essex Senior Cup quarter-finals.

Who is their dangerman?

Sam Higgins sat out the Concord match in midweek and it's doubtful Chester boss Bignot would be shed a tear if the prolific forward's name did not appear on the East Thurrock team-sheet today.

Higgins is the Rocks' club captain and talisman who, on New Year's Day, brought up 250 goals for the club.

That impressive tally includes 17 in this season's National League South, which makes him the division's leading scorer.

What have the managers had to say?

Bignot, whose side are unbeaten in three games in 2018, said: "We've got to keep this momentum going, first and foremost.

"We don't want to lose a football match. That's three games unbeaten now so we want to keep that going. Our approach will be to play a strong team like the first round and it's our aim to get into the next round.

"This club has never been to Wembley and the dream is still alive - and we're showing signs that our other aim could also been achieved of staying in this league.

"It's also important for us financially as it will probably enable us to do a couple of short-term deals like we've done with Sam Hornby.

"I believe in this squad, so whatever team I put out, they will be good enough to go and win the game of football."

East Thurrock boss John Coventry said: "This game will be even tougher than the Aldershot game. They (Chester) played down at Ebbsfleet last Saturday and we had somebody over there. We also have access to Scout7 so we get to see a lot of the videos.

"I don't know what Chester are used to but I've got a feeling their stadium is a bit better and bigger than ours.

"Chester are having a bit of a tough time and you see an opportunity but football doesn't always work like that. The opportunity is there for us and we'll have to see how it goes on Saturday."

Will there be a replay if it's draw?

Yes.

The Blues agreed with first-round opponents AFC Fylde - as is clubs' prerogative in the FA Trophy - that the tie would be settled on the day if it ended in a draw.

And, as it transpired, the tie was all-square at the end of 90 minutes.

Chester eventually progressed on penalties to set up the clash with the Rocks.

But no such agreement is in place for today's encounter and should honours end even, a replay will take place at the Swansway Chester Stadium, most likely on Tuesday (January 16).

Never tell me the odds

Stars Wars fans will get that. I'm not so sure about the rest of you.

But, anyway, here's Charlie McCann of BetVictor...

"It’s been a very good week for Chester FC with four points from two tough away games.

"But the Blues are still 1/4 to be relegated at the end of the campaign.

"It is a bit premature to be talking about The Great Escape, given they are five points from safety, but they do have a game in hand over Barrow and Leyton Orient and they have certainly given themselves a chance.

"Chester play at East Thurrock in the FA Trophy on Saturday and are 29/20 to win the tie in 90 minutes.

"And you can get 33/1 for the Blues to lift the trophy in the spring."