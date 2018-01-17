Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

However you look at it the next three games are critical for Chester FC ’s chances of beating the drop from the National League.

A positive set of results from games against Gateshead, Hartlepool United and Maidenhead United could haul Chester out of the drop zone, while the worst case scenario would leave them with an almighty mountain to climb in order to remain in non-league football’s top tier.

At present, the Blues are five points adrift of safety but have a game in hand on the two sides immediately above them - Gateshead and Leyton Orient.

And with Marcus Bignot’s side taking on the Heed on Saturday at the Swansway Chester Stadium it could be the start of a season-defining seven days.

With the help of a rather natty National League table predictor on www.worldfootball.net we’ve had a look at how things could shape up.

SATURDAY (v Gateshead)

A win this weekend would put Chester on 29 points.

With Barrow currently occupying 20th place and hosting Guiseley (22 points) the best return for the Blues would be a win for the Lions, a result that would bring Chester to within two points of the Bluebirds with a game in hand, while Gateshead would be stuck on 32 points, three ahead of Chester, albeit with two games in hand.

Solihull (24 points) host Woking on Saturday, a side who are not yet out of the woods should they slide into a wretched spell.

Torquay (20 points) are at home to Bromley and can ill afford anything other than a positive result if they are to give themselves a puncher’s chance of staying up.

Best case: Gateshead (32), Barrow (31), Chester (29), Solihull (25), Guiseley (25), Torquay (20)

Worst case: Barrow (34), FC Halifax Town (34), Solihull (27), Chester (26), Torquay (23), Guiseley (22).

TUESDAY (v Hartlepool)

Chester have their game in hand on Barrow on Tuesday and entertain a Pools side who are in turmoil on and off the pitch.

Craig Harrison’s side are without a win in the league since November and are in dire straits off the field and faced with the prospect of administration should they not find new owners or raise £200,000.

Gateshead are also in action that night against Woking and a Chester win would put them on 32 points, and if the Heed lost they would remain on 32, although with a vastly superior goal difference than the Blues.

A win for Chester would, though, see them move out of the bottom four.

Best case: Gateshead (32), Chester (32), Barrow (31), Solihull (25), Guiseley (24), Torquay (20).

Worst case: Barrow (34), FC Halifax Town (34), Solihull (27), Chester (26), Torquay (23), Guiseley (22).

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27 (v Maidenhead United)

Should we manage to bag all three points at Maidenhead and make it three wins in a row then things would really look rosey.

Halifax are at Bromley, Hartlepool at Eastleigh, Gateshead at home to Maidstone, Leyton Orient at home to Aldershot, Guiseley at Dover, Woking at home to AFC Fylde, Barrow at home to Sutton and Solihull at Dagenham & Redbridge.

Should the weekend go well then Chester would be up to 17th and four points above the drop zone.

Best case: Chester (35), Halifax (34), Hartlepool (33), Gateshead (32), Barrow (31), Guiseley (25), Solihull (24), Torquay (20).

Worst case: Barrow (37), Eastleigh (37), Halifax (37), Solihull (30), Torquay (26), Chester (26), Guiseley (25).

Of course, this is all hypothetical but it does show how much can change over the next 10 days in the National League.

You can work out your own permutations for the National League HERE .