Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When the topic of the best side in Chester FC history is raised there are a couple of spells which immediately spring to mind.

The Ken Roberts squad of 1974-75 that stunned English football to reach the last four of the League Cup, beating Leeds United and Newcastle United along the way is one that features pretty prominently.

Then there is Harry McNally's promotion winning team of 1985/86 and Graham Barrow's squad of 1993/94, and in more recent times there was the Nationwide Conference success under Mark Wright in 2003/2004 and, of course, the 107-point Conference North title-winning campaign in 2012/13 under Neil Young.

But when it comes to the best finish the club has ever had, that honour belongs to the 1977/78 team managed by Alan Oakes who ended the season fifth in the old Division Three (now League One).

Members of that squad are to reunite in April for an evening of celebration, nostalgia, and entertainment to help raise money for the cash-strapped Blues.

Organised jointly by the Former Players Association (FPA) and the Chester FC Community Trust, the evening on Friday, April 6 (7.30pm) will be held at the Blues Bar at the Swansway Chester Stadium and will feature the likes of Brian Lloyd, Grenville Millington, Bob Delgado, Jim Walker, Nigel Edwards, Ian Edwards, Mike Kearney, Brynley Jones, and Ken Roberts who was the club’s general manager at the time.

FPA chairman Alan Tarbuck said: "This has been a difficult season for the football club and the former players of whatever era are as concerned as anyone about the financial situation.

"We want to add to the amazing efforts already seen from the fans and do what we can to add to the fighting fund. This will be a memorable night and a chance to meet the players who can genuinely claim to be the best team Chester have ever had."

Three members of the Blues squad - Trevor Storton, Stuart Mason and Paul Crossley - have all sadly passed away in the intervening years.

Tickets priced £15 are on sale now from Chester FC, the price including a hot meal. Proceeds will be split between Chester FC’s fighting fund and the FPA fund.