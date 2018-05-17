Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bernard Morley is hopeful that the first new recruits of his and Anthony Johnson's Chester FC reign will materialise in the coming days.

Morley and Johnson were named joint-managers of the Blues on Tuesday, with the former Salford City duo having penned two-year deals at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Johnson has just begun a fortnight's family holiday in Florida but he and Morley have remained in close contact and the latter has already been in dialogue with potential new recruits as they look to start piecing together a squad for next season's National League North campaign.

"We know what the challenges are with the budget for next season and we will have to be smart with the recruitment," said Morley.

"We have spoken with a few players already and had some positive feedback while the are one or two that we won't be able to get done because of the money. But that's fine, we have plenty of players in mind and people who we know could do a job for us.

"There are lads whose wages we can't match full time but the move to part time will mean that we will be able to attract the calibre of player that we need to be competitive.

"What I can guarantee you is that the lads who we bring in will be playing for that shirt, playing for the club. They money won't be something that is a motivating factor and they will be lads who will be here because they want to succeed. Chester is a big club and attractive that type of player.

"Hopefully in the coming days we will be closer down the line on a few things, but we haven't completed anything yet."

Morley and Johnson have a wealth of contacts in North West football and plenty of potential new recruits in mind from their time climbing the league.

And it is likely that they will look to some of their trusted lieutenants from previous campaigns to help them form a spine of the team.

Michael Nottingham was a player who was instrumental in Salford's run to the National League North title last season and he ended his stay with the Ammies on Thursday, although it is understood that any move for the former Solihull Moors man is unlikely given the current budget and likely clamour for his services.