Chester FC will have current National League North title winners at the helm next season after appointing former Salford City managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson as joint managers for next season.

The Blues, relegated from the National League at the end of last season, will be plying their trade in the National League North next season and had been on the hunt for a new manager since the sacking of Marcus Bignot last month.

After the initial interview process Chester had decided upon former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn, but talks between the two parties broke down over the financial package on offer and the deal hit the buffers.

That lead to Chester having to start their search again and a number of candidates were considered for the role.

Salford, owned by the 'Class of 92' comprising of Manchester United legends Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes surprisingly parted company with Morley and Johnson in the wake of their promotion to the National League citing 'irreconcilable differences'.

The duo are understood to have made their interest in the job known to the club once they left the Ammies and a number of positive meetings were had with Blues officials prior to making a final decision.

Morley, 34, and Johnson, 35, who won three promotions in four years at Salford and had title-winning success at Ramsbottom United before that and were familiar faces on the small screen thanks to their appearances as Ammies bosses in the BBC documentary 'Class of 92: Out of their League', which charted the rise of Salford under the ownership of the former United contingent.

The duo have signed two-year contracts at Chester and have taken a pay cut to take charge of the Blues in a deal that will see the management team cost less than last season, even taking into account the possible addition of another first team coach who is well know to the duo.

Johnson flew abroad on Tuesday for a family holiday for a fortnight but he and Morley have already identified potential targets for next season and Morley will begin to work through that process until Johnson's return.

City Fans United Chairman, David Harrington-Wright, said: "I am very pleased that Bern and Jonno want to be a part of the Chester FC journey! They have a well proven track record, with the National League North title last season being the latest in a line of successful campaigns, and have an excellent knowledge of football in the North West and Under 23's in particular that will definitely help next season.

“I really look forward to them helping restore the good times back at the Swansway Chester Stadium and not just for the coming season and I'm sure the fan will get right behind them!"

On the announcement, co-manager Morley said: "We're both extremely delighted to have joined Chester FC and cannot wait to get started in the role.

“We are an ambitious management team and whilst we know there are challenges ahead, we would not have taken the job if we didn't believe that we could get the Blues into a position of challenging for promotion."