Hartlepool United boss Craig Harrison has bemoaned the fact that he can't freshen up his side for tonight's clash at Chester FC (7.45pm).

The former Airbus UK Broughton boss, who lived in Saughall before taking the role as Pools manager in the summer, has been hamstrung in his efforts to climb the table after being placed under a transfer embargo by the National League owing to the financial woes at the club.

Pools are four places and seven points ahead of Chester coming into clash and it is a must-win game for both sides, with Harrison's charges coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 home loss to Wrexham on Saturday while Chester were soundly beaten 3-1 at home to Gateshead.

And like Blues boss Marcus Bignot, Harrison has been left with little room for manoeuvre in terms of freshening up his side.

He told the Hartlepool Mail : “It is frustrating. We have players in the team like Nicky Featherstone who is in the team after just coming back through necessity. Then you lose Jonathan Franks and Keith Watson. It is what it is. We can’t go back on that.

"As staff and players we have to accept the situation for what it is. There needs to be a collective responsibility.

"We are as we are at the moment and we need to improve our performances. Of course in an ideal world I’d like to freshen up, but we can’t.

"That is not disrespectful to the players I have, it’s just the reality of the situation."

Former Chester midfielder Luke George, who moved to Hartlepool from the Blues in the summer, is sidelined through injury.

Chester boss Marcus Bignot is likely to make changes to the side that were beaten at the weekend.

Teenage midfielder Tom Crawford could be handed a first start for the club while there may be a place for Jordan Archer on the bench after his lengthy injury lay-off.