Chester FC 's miserable National League season comes to close this afternoon.
Already relegated to the National League North after a campaign of complete misery, Chester round off their season in Cumbria with a clash against Barrow.
While Chester's fate is sealed today's opponents are yet to have theirs resolved.
Barrow could join Chester in the National League North next season if they lose or draw against the Blues today and Woking beat Dover Athletic.
It is likely to be a youthful side on the pitch again for Chester, with caretaker boss Calum McIntyre facing a lengthy injury list for the final game of his temporary spell.
We'll bring you all the action as it happens from Holker Street as the Blues look to end their season on a high note as they get set to announce their new manager next week.
Chester sub
Saved
Firth scrambles to push away a dipping Walters strike. Barrow dominating.
Great strike
Great left-footed free kick from Calum MacDonald curls just wide of Chester goal. 1-1
Well over
Tony Diagne tries his luck from 20 yards but it flies over. 1-1.
GOAL! Barrow 1 Chester 1
Jordan White with a superb strike from distance after he pounced on a Thomson mistake.
End to end
End to end. Luke James cuts back to Walters six yards out but Blues pinch possession and Mahon and Halls combine to set up Gough who fires over.
Over
Up and over. Crawford free kick from 25 yards has too much on it.
What a chance!
How did that not go in?! Astles flicked header from a corner looked to be heading in but hits Akintunde at point blank and Arnold gathers.
Back at it
Second half underway
Decent half
Half time: Barrow 0 Chester 1
Blues deservedly lead at the break thanks to Jordan Archer’s 20th minute strike.
Chance
Close! Jones’ big throw takes deflection off Anderson’s head and trickles wide for a corner.
Corner comes to nothing.
Added time
THREE minutes
Looks OK
Firth back up and looks ok.
Bit of bother
Andy Firth looks in a bit of bother here. Down receiving treatment after Diarra steamed into him when Firth went to take the ball.
Well wide
Calum MacDonald rifles well wide from distance for Barrow.
Saved
Tom Crawford has a pop from 25 yards but Arnold gathers after a deflection.
Wrong option
Quick Chester break but Halls opts to strike from 25 yards and its easily gathered by Arnold.
In the lead
Archer races on to a long ball forward before sliding past Arnold. 20 minutes.
GOAL! Barrow 0 Chester 1
JORDAN ARCHER!!!
Good save
Great save down low from Andy Firth as he denies a great Dan Jones strike from distance.
Just over
Good work from Mahon finds Gough who rifles a first-time effort just over from 20 yards. 16 minutes.
First effort
Tom Crawford does well before seeing a bobbled effort from 20 yards gathered by Arnold.
Close
Lewis Walters gets a fine effort away from 20 yards but it angles just wide.
Relief
Jones almost puts a header past his own keeper. Just over from a flick on. Corner.
First half kicks off
We’re underway at Holker Street.
The teams are out
Almost time to get underway
Warming up
Chester team
Firth, Halls, Astles, Jones, Mahon, Gough, Anderson, Thomson, Crawford, Akintunde, Archer: Subs: White, Noble, Brown, Hellawell, Downes.