Chester FC 's miserable National League season comes to close this afternoon.

Already relegated to the National League North after a campaign of complete misery, Chester round off their season in Cumbria with a clash against Barrow.

While Chester's fate is sealed today's opponents are yet to have theirs resolved.

Barrow could join Chester in the National League North next season if they lose or draw against the Blues today and Woking beat Dover Athletic.

It is likely to be a youthful side on the pitch again for Chester, with caretaker boss Calum McIntyre facing a lengthy injury list for the final game of his temporary spell.

We'll bring you all the action as it happens from Holker Street as the Blues look to end their season on a high note as they get set to announce their new manager next week.