Chester FC 's miserable National League season comes to close this afternoon.

Already relegated to the National League North after a campaign of complete misery, Chester round off their season in Cumbria with a clash against Barrow.

While Chester's fate is sealed today's opponents are yet to have theirs resolved.

Barrow could join Chester in the National League North next season if they lose or draw against the Blues today and Woking beat Dover Athletic.

It is likely to be a youthful side on the pitch again for Chester, with caretaker boss Calum McIntyre facing a lengthy injury list for the final game of his temporary spell.

We'll bring you all the action as it happens from Holker Street as the Blues look to end their season on a high note as they get set to announce their new manager next week.

Chester sub

Saved

Firth scrambles to push away a dipping Walters strike. Barrow dominating.

Great strike

Great left-footed free kick from Calum MacDonald curls just wide of Chester goal. 1-1

Well over

Tony Diagne tries his luck from 20 yards but it flies over. 1-1.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Barrow 1 Chester 1

Jordan White with a superb strike from distance after he pounced on a Thomson mistake.

End to end

End to end. Luke James cuts back to Walters six yards out but Blues pinch possession and Mahon and Halls combine to set up Gough who fires over.

Over

Up and over. Crawford free kick from 25 yards has too much on it.

What a chance!

How did that not go in?! Astles flicked header from a corner looked to be heading in but hits Akintunde at point blank and Arnold gathers.

Back at it

Second half underway

Decent half

Half time: Barrow 0 Chester 1

Blues deservedly lead at the break thanks to Jordan Archer’s 20th minute strike.

Chance

Close! Jones’ big throw takes deflection off Anderson’s head and trickles wide for a corner.

Corner comes to nothing.

Added time

THREE minutes

Looks OK

Firth back up and looks ok.

Bit of bother

Andy Firth looks in a bit of bother here. Down receiving treatment after Diarra steamed into him when Firth went to take the ball.

Well wide

Calum MacDonald rifles well wide from distance for Barrow.

Saved

Tom Crawford has a pop from 25 yards but Arnold gathers after a deflection.

Wrong option

Quick Chester break but Halls opts to strike from 25 yards and its easily gathered by Arnold.

In the lead

Archer races on to a long ball forward before sliding past Arnold. 20 minutes.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Barrow 0 Chester 1

JORDAN ARCHER!!!

Good save

Great save down low from Andy Firth as he denies a great Dan Jones strike from distance.

Just over

Good work from Mahon finds Gough who rifles a first-time effort just over from 20 yards. 16 minutes.

First effort

Tom Crawford does well before seeing a bobbled effort from 20 yards gathered by Arnold.

Close

Lewis Walters gets a fine effort away from 20 yards but it angles just wide.

Relief

Jones almost puts a header past his own keeper. Just over from a flick on. Corner.

First half kicks off

We’re underway at Holker Street.

The teams are out

Almost time to get underway

Warming up

KEY EVENT

Chester team

Firth, Halls, Astles, Jones, Mahon, Gough, Anderson, Thomson, Crawford, Akintunde, Archer: Subs: White, Noble, Brown, Hellawell, Downes.

Barrow team is in