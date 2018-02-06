Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An anonymous donor pledged a four-figure sum to the Chester FC cause as recognition of the success of the club’s youth team.

The Blues’ under-18s side took centre stage at the Swansway Chester Stadium last week as over 1,000 fans came out to show their support and to help boost the club’s coffers and aid their fight.

The extent of the club’s financial situation was laid bare a fortnight ago at the January City Fans United meeting, with the Blues needing to raise £50,000 in the short term in order to stay in business.

Since the revelations there has been an outpouring of support with Chester fans and the wider community digging deep to raise over £40,000 so far, with the fundraising efforts ongoing.

At the U18 game against Gateshead, which ended in a 1-0 win for Calum McIntyre’s side to earn them safe passage through to the next round of the National League Alliance Cup, a figure of £12,800 was raised through donations at the turnstile, with entry having been free of charge.

And the Chronicle understands that a four-figure donation was made on the evening on top of the £12,800 figure and came courtesy of a single donor, who wished to remain anonymous, but who had wanted to show their support and gratitude for the work being done at youth level.

The donation that was made is understood to be the biggest single donation made to the fundraising effort so far.