Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC defender Andy Halls has handed the Blues a timely boost ahead of a crucial clash with Leyton Orient tonight by agreeing to waiver a clause in his contract.

The 25-year-old joined the Blues in the summer from Macclesfield Town on an initial one-year deal that had a clause inserted that would see him trigger another year should he play 30 National League games. The same clause was inserted in the contract of defender John McCombe, who left Chester for National League North side Harrogate Town earlier this month.

With Chester's financial situation meaning they are looking to trim the wage bill and could ill afford to see the defender, who has played 27 times in the National League this season, trigger another year.

But Halls, who has been in good form of late and put in an excellent display in the 3-1 home win over Eastleigh at the weekend, has agreed to sign a waiver and can now feature for Chester in as many games as he is required.

The news will come as a massive boost to manager Marcus Bignot who was left facing the prospect of having to lose Halls for the remainder of the season once he reached 29 games.