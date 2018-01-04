Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huws Gray Alliance

Airbus UK Broughton ended a difficult year on a high by powering to a sweet 4-0 victory at home to Queens Park.

Relegated out of the JD Welsh Premier League last season, the Wingmakers were the favourites to win the Huws Gray Alliance when the campaign kicked off in August.

But Airbus have so far not been able to live up to that billing and prior to the routine win over struggling Queens Park they had conceded 23 goals in seven league matches.

It came as a relief to new boss Steve O’Shaughnessy and his players, then, that they not only returned to winning ways in their final game of 2017, but they also kept a clean sheet.

Indeed, goalkeeper Andy Coughlin was a spectator throughout as the Wingmakers dominated a Park side that had run out 4-0 winners when the teams met in the second week of the season.

(Image: Andrew Lincoln)

Wes Baynes opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a 30-yard piledriver before Damase Kiwanda doubled the advantage seven minutes later by putting a finishing a touch to a good move involving Bailey Jackson and Luke Busumbru.

Leo Riley added a third soon after the break before Busumbru completed the scoring.

Youngsters Oli Lanceley, George Peers and Blake Robinson impressed off the bench for Airbus, who moved up to second and within five points of Caernarfon Town as a result.

The Wingmakers do not have a match this weekend.

Former Chester FC star Baynes, meanwhile, has left the club.

The 29-year-old has joined Welsh Premier League outfit Llandudno.

North East Wales League

The Flintshire footballing community has been paying tribute to Michael Beech, the North East Wales League general secretary who passed away suddenly, aged 62, at the weekend.

Mr Beech, a former secretary of Chester City FC, was a well-liked and well-respected figure throughout the county and across North Wales, which was reflected in the reaction to his passing.

One game took place in the league on Saturday, which Penyffordd Lions drew 1-1 at Offa Athletic.

Welsh Premier League

Connah’s Quay Nomads manager Andy Morrison had mixed emotions after his side ended a memorable 2017 with a 1-1 draw at home to Cefn Druids in the JD Welsh Premier League last Friday.

Morrison was furious with the defending that allowed James Davies to cancel out Michael Bakare’s opener.

And he also hit out at the decision to award Druids a second-half penalty that Nomads old boy Ashley Ruane blasted over the bar.

But Morrison had no complaints with the final scoreline, or the performance of his players over the course of the calendar year.

He said after the game: “It’s been fantastic. We started 2017 in second position and tonight we’re in second position, and I think that’s a fabulous achievement.

“What we’ve actually done at this football club over the last period is quite remarkable, and I’ve got to give the praise to the players.”

But the ex-Manchester City star was less complimentary about how Davies’s equaliser came about.

(Image: Nik Mesney/NCM Media)

Morrison said: “1-1 was a fair result. We got our noses in front and had chances to make it 2-0 and put the game to bed by half-time.

“Then we concede a goal which you wouldn’t expect the Dog and Duck to concede. It’s absolutely appalling and until I actually see it and try and work out what the decision-making of the lads was... because everybody was in the right positions when the ball came out, so how they scored I have no idea.”

Of the penalty, Morrison added: “Connah’s Quay don’t get them penalties – it’s simple as that.

“I’m not going to say it’s a soft penalty, because it isn’t a penalty. I’ve just seen it on video and it’s just not good enough. That could have cost us dearly tonight, which is unfair on the players.”

Morrison felt Nomads, who were missing Ryan Wignall through suspension and lost Jay Owen to injury, were feeling the effects of a busy festive programme.

And he admitted he will look to provide cover and competition for Michael Wilde now that the transfer window is open.

Morrison said: “Michael’s trudged that lonely path up front for a long period. It’s something we have to look at, bringing in somebody that can help him and give us the opportunity to freshen things up a bit.”

(Image: Nik Mesney/NCM Media)

There has been transfer business at Nomads this week.

Mathias Bakare, John Oyenuga and Melford Simpson, who signed for the club in the summer after successful trials, have been released.

But Nomads have handed new contracts until January 2019 to attacker Michael Bakare, their goalscorer against Druids, and goalkeeper Rhys Williams.

Morrison said: “Rhys has worked very hard both technically with (goalkeeping coach) Neil Ebbrell and physically with his individual program and we are beginning to see that hard work come through.

“Michael has bought into the work ethic and physical demands of playing for Connah's Quay Nomads. His all-round game has improved and I believe there is still a lot more to come from Baks.”

Nomads host Barry Town United this Saturday (2.30pm).

Welsh National League

Buckley Town and Saltney Town are two of 17 clubs who have submitted applications for promotion to the Huws Gray Alliance next season.

And Buckley boosted their chances of going up to Welsh football’s second tier by triumphing 3-0 at Lex Glyndwr in the sole Welsh National League game to survive the weather on Saturday.

The win, secured by goals from Josh Jones, Luke Blizzard and James Rumsey, moved the Trotters up to sixth in the ultra-competitive Premier Division.

And manager Dan Moore, whose side have games in hand on all of the sides above them in the standings, said: “It was a good performance considering we hadn’t played since December 2.

“We were able to pass the ball short in the main due to the excellent quality of the Lex pitch.

“I thought we were disappointing in the final third overall and probably should have scored more goals but we will take a clean sheet and a vital three points.”

Huws Gray Alliance

Holywell Town slipped to sixth after they were beaten 3-1 at Rhyl on Saturday.

A Sam Jones penalty reduced the arrears for the Wellmen, who had gone into the game on the back of impressive derby victories over Airbus UK Broughton and Flint Town United.

Holywell boss John Haseldin, whose side have finished fifth for the past two campaigns, said: “I was disappointed with the second-half performance. We didn’t defend well enough under pressure and didn’t take our chances when we were on top.

“The effort was there by the lads but two massive away derby games in five days and one home league game in the last three months maybe has taken its toll.

“On the whole the last 12 months has been a successful one, there has certainly been more ups than downs, and plenty of progress made on and off the pitch.

“One thing is we always bounce back and I’ve no doubt we will in the new year.”

The Wellmen head to Holyhead Hotspur this Saturday (2.30pm).

Flint, whose trip to Ruthin Town last weekend was rained off, host Queens Park (2.30pm).

The Silkmen will go into the match boosted by the arrival of Prestatyn Town left-back Jack Lewis.

Welsh Alliance

Danny Calvert’s first-half strike proved to be no more than a consolation as Greenfield lost 4-1 at home to Llandyrnog United in Welsh Alliance Division One on Saturday.