3 UP

Andy Firth

Let's kick-off with Chester FC 's man of the match in their 0-0 draw at home to high-flying Aldershot Town on Saturday - on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Andy Firth.

The 21-year-old has been thrown in at the deep move following his move from the Reds but his performance against the Shots showed that he is certainly beginning to swim.

Firth may have been disappointed that he was unable to keep out Scott Quigley's opener for Wrexham in the derby . However, a bigger problem arose in the days after the Racecourse defeat when news broke that he would no longer have a goalkeeping coach to work with at the cash-strapped Blues given the departure of David Felgate.

We're sure these sort of things do not happen at Anfield but the young Premier League hopeful did not throw his toys out of the pram. Instead, Firth got on with it and went on to produce an excellent individual display, which warranted a place in the Non-League Paper's National League Team of the Day.

Chester manager Marcus Bignot said: "We've had a difficult week in terms of the goalkeeping situation, losing Dave Felgate. But Andy has a maturity and character far beyond his years. He is a level-headed kid, who is into the coaching side, and is doing his badges, and we have had to rely on him to help us off the pitch as well. He has been a credit and he deserved that (display) and he will have learned a lot from the Wrexham game."

Hartlepool United

Regular visitors to this website will know all about the big problems facing the Blues' rivals Hartlepool United. Administration and relegation remain on the cards for a club that came down from the Football League last season. However, there were rays of light at the weekend - both on and off the field.

On the field, led by caretaker manager Matthew Bates, Pools produced a remarkable late comeback to draw 3-3 at a free-scoring AFC Fylde side that had put seven past Aldershot the week before.

Bates' team seemed set to slip to an 11th loss in their last 18 league games when they trailed 3-1 going into the final two minutes of the match. However, a stunning strike from ex-Airbus UK Broughton forward Jake Cassidy and a dipping effort from Devante Rodney ensured they snatched a share of the spoils.

And better news was to come off the field when reports emerged that north-east businessman Raj Singh's bid to takeover the trouble club had moved close to completion.

The Hartlepool Mail state the deal could be done as soon as this weekend and that former manager Craig Hignett, who watched the Fylde clash from the stands alongside Singh, will return as director of football.

Barrow AFC

The late, late show could not prevent Pools' from slipping one place above the relegation places, though. That's because Barrow AFC won 1-0 at Maidenhead United thanks to a goal from James. No, that one, the other one (Luke James), although on-loan Chester midfielder Kingsley James did play the full 90 minutes.

The Bluebirds' victory moved them up 19th, and given they have games in hand on all of the sides below them in the table, which starts with a crucial showdown at home to Hartlepool on Wednesday night, you would have to fancy them now to get out of trouble.

"I'm at the stage where I don't care how we play," said Barrow boss Ady Pennock to the North-West Evening Mail . "The wins are the only important thing and this was a massive three points for us.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"There weren't many wins for the teams around us - and that's why this is so big. We didn't come here for a draw, and not many teams come to Maidenhead and win, so that's why we are so happy.

"They're all big wins but yes, at this stage it's probably the biggest since I've come to the club - and that has a fair bit to do with the games we've had called off. Considering the circumstances, we know how big a three points this is."

3 DOWN

Chester FC

Now, before you accuse me of being negative, let me explain why it was a bad weekend for the Blues.

Yes, it was no mean feat to become only the second team so far this year to stop the Shots from scoring, especially given the meagre resources Bignot now has at his disposal, and yes, the point certainly went some way to stopping the rot following four straight defeats.

But the draw with Aldershot did little to improve Chester's hopes of avoiding the drop into the National League North. Indeed, the gap to survival now stands at eight points given Barrow's win and Hartlepool's draw and, given next up is a trip to second-placed Sutton United, there is a growing acceptance that it will be a case of when and not if the club is relegated.

But let's end on a positive note with these words from Bignot: "Where we're at at the moment, we're utilising the squad, and no-one can question what they are giving. They could've easily downed tools and thought about their holidays.

"Of course we'd like to be better on the ball but it needed a big performance and show of character to go and get a result and we've found a different way to get a result. That's a massive step in the right direction."

Wrexham

The build-up to Wrexham's trip to Woking was overshadowed by the departure of their impressive young manager Dean Keates to his hometown club Walsall.

And, while we may be being hypercritical, it is clear his absence was already being felt at the weekend as the usually rock-solid Dragons threw away a lead in drawing 2-2 with the Cards.

Wrexham's failure to hold out for the three points - which became their speciality under Keates - meant they slipped to fifth and, more importantly, meant they missed the chance to truly close the gap on leaders Macclesfield Town, who went down 2-0 at Dover Athletic.

The Dragons are expected to make a decision on their new manager before the end of the week, with former Chester City midfielder Gary Brabin one of the favourites with bookies ', but at the moment it is coaches Andy Davies and Carl Darlington in charge.

And Davies said: "It is disappointing and feels like a loss in a way but as a positive, it extends that unbeaten run (to 14 games). To get two goals away from home is good but two concede from two set-pieces is disappointing for us. It's about the team defensively, it's not about individuals and to concede that way... we haven't been opened up, we haven't been dragged about the pitch."

John Rooney

John Rooney, the midfielder who counts Wrexham and Chester among his former clubs, was red-carded in basement boys Guiseley's 1-1 derby draw at home to FC Halifax Town. However, no-one was sure exactly why.

Guiseley's attempt to break out from a corner was ended by a linesman's flag and, after the officials conferred, Rooney was given his marching orders while Halifax's Scott McManus was booked.

(Image: Craig Galloway)

Cue mass confusion, remonstrations and a further caution for Lions captain Kayode Odejayi.

Guiseley caretaker manager Sean St Ledger said : "I don't think anyone in the stadium thought that it was a sending off. John Rooney was nowhere near the incident so I find it baffling how you can send someone off.

"Where's VAR when you need it?"