Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

FC United of Manchester interim manager Dave Chadwick felt his side should have left the Swansway Chester Stadium with all three points.

Struggling United made it three games unbeaten under Chadwick as they ground out a 0-0 draw against Chester FC on Tuesday night in a scrappy game that was void of real quality and offered up little in the way of clear cut chances.

Chester had two penalty shouts turned down and saw more of the ball, while the visitors did go close through Billy Priestley and Kurt Willoughby.

But Chadwick felt that his side 'scared' Chester and was disappointed not to claim all three points.

"Three undefeated and on another day the centre half scores two headers, we've hit the post, we've cut them open and I thought we did enough to win the game," said Chadwick.

"First half they chucked it all at us in the first 10 minutes and I thought 'here we go'. But we weathered it, we got the ball out wide and we started getting the results and we got to the pace of the game and we took it on the front foot and we scared them and cut them open quite a few times.

"We got a tempo and we didn't want half time to come and we felt like it was all us. The second half we started like that. Billy Priestley's ten-bobbed a header over the bar when he should have scored and I think 10 minutes into the second half because we weren't successful we dropped off the pace a bit and gave them a good 25 minutes where they were in it, then it was backs to the walls. But we defended amazingly. It was my kind of defence there."

Chester joint-manager Anthony Johnson was less than impressed with his and Bernard Morley's side's performance in the loss and didn't believe that FC United ever really threatened the Blues.

And with neither goalkeeper having to make a meaningful save, it is hard to argue that a draw wasn't a fair result.

(Image: Terry Marland)

Said Johnson: "To be fair, they didn’t put us under too much pressure, apart from the first 15 to 20 minutes, so I suppose that’s one positive we can take.

"But we’ve got to be breaking teams down. They sit off us at home and I dread to think what it might be like against some of the better sides in the league if we’re going to struggle to break teams down like that.

"Big players with poor passing, with poor final balls. You need more than work rate and effort. We need more than that. There needs to be a bit more guile and a bit more craft about us."