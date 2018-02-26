Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Chester City assistant manager has been jailed for his part in scamming schools and colleges out of £5million

Former Wales international Mark Aizlewood 58, and Paul Sugrue, 56 - whose past clubs include Manchester City, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City - were jailed at Southwark Crown Court on Monday.

The two ex-professional footballers were sentenced for scamming millions from schools and colleges through a bogus sports leadership scheme.

Aizlewood was sentenced to six years and Sugrue was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Judge David Tomlinson said: “There was a serious detrimental affect on colleges of further education.”

He said it involved “eye watering sums of Government money” under the pretext of helping disadvantaged people, adding: “This was quite simply shameful exploitation.”

Aizlewood, who played for clubs including Leeds United and Charlton Athletic, was Ian Rush’s assistant at the Deva Stadium during Chester’s 2004/2005 campaign - their first back in the Football League.

But after a poor run of results Aizlewood was sacked towards the end of the season without Rush’s knowledge, with Rush resigning soon after.