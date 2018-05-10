Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Could Chester FC 's luck finally be changing?

Turmoil on and off the field has seen the club reach breaking point in recent months, culminating in the club's relegation from the National League.

Good news has been in short supply indeed for Blues fans in recent times but the news that entrepreneur Stuart Murphy wanted to donate a considerable sum into the fan-owned football club to give it a new lease of life has finally given supporters something to be positive about.

At a press conference at Chester's Grosvenor Hotel on Thursday afternoon, businessman Murphy, 64, outlined his involvement and just why he felt he had to step in and help.

"Chester has been very kind to me over the years, I started my business here 20 years ago and I decided that I needed to put something back into the city and the football club seemed an obvious challenge - and I love a challenge," said Murphy, the founder of city-based Exacta Plc, a company that sponsored Chester's stadium following the club's reformation in 2010.

"The situation requires some serious cash, some knowledge and some enthusiasm and I have got plenty and I can invest the money into the club. Every pound I invest I want to see £2 come back for the club to make it sustainable over many years. It should never need to look for cash again if we build it right and build it fast and get out of this league next season, that's the first priority.

"We want to improve all the facilities, everything about the match day experience, everything. We have to do it by 100%, by 200%. Whatever we do we will get the rewards back next season, the season after and the season after that."

Asked why he wanted to come to the aid of Chester, Murphy, who also owned former Blues shirt sponsor Truetone in the mid 2000s, added: "Why not? Chester has been good to me for a very long time and it was a chance to put something back into the city and the football club was logical. I have been associated with the club many times over the years and it needs help and it needs some TLC and I think I can help."

Murphy, who hasn't entirely ruled out using some funds to aid next season's meagre £250,000 playing budget, plans to see what other clubs have spent their money on and how it has benefited them before putting some plans into place with the Blues board.

He said: "I don't know enough about the club at the moment and I can only see what I see. I would like to go around some of the other National League grounds like Boreham Wood and places like that and take a look at their infrastructure. Let me see first hand what clubs with money have been doing over the past few years.

"From a business acumen point of view it is a business and needs to be run like a business. You need the people and the knowledge and I think I can help with that and find people."

Murphy insists that his money is a donation to the football club and that he is looking for no personal gain and that the fan-owned model will remain as it is.

"I will never see this money again," he said. "It is a substantial amount of money and I have bequeathed it to them because of my desire to help the club and the city. It is not a profit-making business (for me). I will take no control of the club, no ownership, no shares, nothing. It's just there to bring Chester back to where it was and that is the goal.

"It's not just the money. You can put a lot of money into something and lose it very quickly, you need the money, the infrastructure, the skills and the luck as well. You put all those things in the mix and out of it should come a really stable football club."

Murphy and the club are aiming to tie up the deal by the end of May, although no firm date has been agreed.

He said: "We are aiming for the end of May but it may take a little longer than that. The devil is in the detail but there is willingness on both sides. The first tranche of money is pretty urgent to get us ready for next season. We need to get a manager soon and there are one or two other things I'm not involved with at the moment."