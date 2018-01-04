Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Having told the media on New Year's Day that all his loan players would be returning to their parent clubs in January , Marcus Bignot says that encouraging talks have taken place with the Chester FC board on the issue.

Bignot, who has insisted he is the 'right candidate' to steer the club to safet y, cut a dejected figure following the 1-1 draw with Guiseley, where a 94th-minute Ash Palmer effort earned the Lions a share of the spoils and denied Chester what would have been three vital points.

Reece Hall-Johnson, Myles Anderson, Sam Hornby, Nyal Bell and Daniel Udoh are all set to see their loan deals expire this month but Bignot offered up some hope that he may be able to bolster his side 'when needs must'.

Speaking on his comments made after the Guiseley game, Bignot said: “It is really hard after games because you are expected to form an opinion and nine times out of 10 it is done on emotion. We had just come off a football pitch so close to getting three points.

“Since then conversations have been had and they have been encouraging and it only adds to my belief.

“In some areas it’s needs must. I’m not going to get my wish-list and I knew that coming in, but I think you would agree that the business we have done is needs must, and there will be situations in this window that will be needs must.

"The belief from off the pitch is that when there is a situation that is needs must then the club are going to support it. It looks like we are now all going in the right direction and we all want this. We’re up for it."

Chester travel to play-off-chasing Ebbsfleet United on Saturday in the National League.