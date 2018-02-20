Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He's playing for travel expenses only, but Dominic Vose was only too happy to answer Chester FC boss Marcus Bignot's SOS.

Vose, 24, was instrumental in Chester's 3-1 home success over Eastleigh on Saturday , laying on the third goal for James Akintunde in the 90th minute with a sublime piece of skill.

The former Wrexham man, who played under Bignot at Grimsby Town, joined Chester on Friday and isn't picking up a wage during his stay at the Deva, receiving only travel expenses funded out of the remainder of the club's Squad Builder fund.

But after a season that has seen him play very little football, Vose, who left National League side Bromley at the start of February, was keen to just get out on the pitch and get some minutes under his belt.

Vose told Chester FC TV: "It's been an up and down season to be honest, I just had a switch in my head to say 'you know what, I have just got to go and play football from now until the end of the season'.

"I haven't played all season. Me and the gaffer had a conversation, it was a situation where we would help each other and I hope to help the team. He helps me by giving me games and I help the team.

"It was good to get off to a winning start. It was a difficult game for me personally because I ain't played in a while, but getting the three points was the main thing. I ain't played all season and enjoyed just being back out there - the fans were cool."

Vose's moment of quality was something that has been in short supply for the Blues this season.

And with Chester hosting Leyton Orient in the second of two crucial back-to-back games tonight (7.45pm) Vose is full of confidence.

He said: "I guess that's what the gaffer brought me in for. It was a hard game for me to get on the ball but the gaffer did say I would get my moment, and I guess that was it.

"We have got to be confident going into Tuesday against Leyton Orient. It's all about us, we can't worry about Leyton Orient and who they are, they are coming to our gaff and we just have to be strong and have the quality going forward."