Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dan Mooney believes Chester FC 's season has finally started after they registered their first home win of the season on Saturday.

The Blues put high-flying Bradford (Park Avenue) to the sword at the weekend with a fine attacking display as braces from Mooney and Anthony Dudley and one from Craig Mahon earned a 5-3 success for Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's side .

It was Chester's first home game for over a month following the water ingress at the Swansway Chester Stadium and subsequent repair work required.

And while the defensive showing caused some alarm, Chester were irresistible going forward, with on-loan Fleetwood Town winger Mooney front and centre of much of the Blues' play in the final third.

"Yeah, it's about time I scored as I've had loads of chances in the last couple of games," said the 19-year-old.

"It's just about putting them away now but I'm happy we got the three points - and we needed it. I thought the performance last week deserved a win but today it was a win and it is happy days.

"Everyone stayed together and nobody's heads really dropped and we got back in it and it went from there. We were good on the counter attack and the goals just kept coming and it was a good day overall.

"The chances were coming and we were putting them away. It's credit to the training. We get our heads down and we train well and its paid off."

Chester's opening day draw with Spennymoor Town was followed by four home postponements and four away games. And Mooney hailed their return to home turf as a major boost and a major factor in getting the three points.

Said Mooney: "It's 100% a boost. Having the fans behind you is like having an extra player and we have missed that in the last few games and now we have got to catch up on these games and make sure we win the ones in hand and we're right back near the top of the table.

"The season starts now. Just get these game coming thick and fast and we'll start to climb up the table. "