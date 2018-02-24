The 3-1 win over Eastleigh last Saturday restored a little faith at Chester FC that maybe, just maybe, they could beat the drop from the National League.

But Tuesday night's 1-0 home loss to Leyton Orient and results elsewhere not going their way meant that Chester are now six points off safety with 12 games remaining and in desperate need of run of form to give themselves any chance.

So today's trip to a Dagenham & Redbridge side who have lost seven of their last 12 matches has all the hallmarks of a 'must-win' game.

The Daggers, like Chester, are going through financial turmoil and have had to let go a number of key men in recent weeks, but they remain a threat regardless.

We will bring you all the action from Victoria Road throughout the afternoon.