The 3-1 win over Eastleigh last Saturday restored a little faith at Chester FC that maybe, just maybe, they could beat the drop from the National League.
But Tuesday night's 1-0 home loss to Leyton Orient and results elsewhere not going their way meant that Chester are now six points off safety with 12 games remaining and in desperate need of run of form to give themselves any chance.
So today's trip to a Dagenham & Redbridge side who have lost seven of their last 12 matches has all the hallmarks of a 'must-win' game.
The Daggers, like Chester, are going through financial turmoil and have had to let go a number of key men in recent weeks, but they remain a threat regardless.
We will bring you all the action from Victoria Road throughout the afternoon.
Chester team
Hornby, Halls, Hobson, Astles, Anderson, Waters, Roberts, Crawford, Vose, Hannah, Archer. Subs: Firth, Akintunde, White, Mahon, Dawson.
The last time we met
The two sides met at the Swansway Chester Stadium on November 25 live in front of the BT Sport cameras.
But a second half horror show saw the Daggers return to London with all three points after punishing some horrendous defending from Chester in the second half.
HERE is how the action panned out.
Daggers have worries of their own
It’s not just Chester who are struggling financially.
Hartlepool United and Macclesfield Town have also had their issues this season but the turmoil at the Daggers has only recently come to light.
At the start of the month major benefactor Glyn Hopkin resigned as a director and stated he would no longer be funding the club.
That has led Dagenham to selling a number of key players, including Corey Whitely, Sam Ling and Morgan Ferrier.
Their sales have raised around £70,000 but the club say it may need to find four times that amount - and then some - to cover running costs between now and the summer.
The Daggers’ coffers will be boosted by a friendly against neighbours West Ham United during next month’s international break while Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony said on Twitter this week he could be interested in investing in the club.
But, speaking to BBC Radio London, managing director Stephen Thompson spelled out just how precarious Dagenham’s position remains.
Our major benefactor has decided he is unable to fund the club going forward. We have a deficit of £250,000 to £300,000 which we need to plug between now and the end of June. We are doing everything we can and a number of players have been released or sold on to other National League clubs and we have reduced the wage bill. At the moment we can’t guarantee we can pay the staff until June, when contracts are finished. We are looking for a new major investor.
Bignot in bullish mood
Manager Marcus Bignot is dealing with some pretty tough circumstances.
A financial crisis, players playing from free, forced to slash his wage bill and no assistant manager, he has got one of the toughest gigs in football at the moment.
He gave a candid interview on Thursday about the situation and about how, whatever happens, he is the right man for the job.
HERE is what he had to say.
Hornby on Daggers
After the loss to Leyton Orient on Tuesday night, Chester need a result today.
Six points off safety with 12 games remaining means that they can ill afford too many more missed opportunities if they are to stave off relegation to the National League North come the end of the season.
But Blues keeper Sam Hornby is adamant that safety can be achieved.
HERE is what he said:
Everyone’s working hard behind the scenes Monday to Friday and hopefully we can change the recent run of results and turn them into wins. It’s six points at the end of the day, it’s two wins and if we get can them, anything can happen. Six points can be closed up really quickly, we have just got to concentrate on the Dagenham game and pick up three points.
