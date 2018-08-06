Chester FC hit the road for the first time this National League North season as they take on Curzon Ashton this evening.
Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's Blues side began their season with a 0-0 home draw with Spennymoor Town on Saturday, a game that Johnson said after showed his side as a 'work in progress'.
Curzon Ashton come into the clash buoyed by a 2-1 win at Darlington at the weekend and will be full of confidence for the visit of the Blues at the Tameside Stadium.
With the rest of the league playing tomorrow night, Chester would go top of the league with a win, if only for 24 hours, while a point for the home side would lift them to the summit.
HERE is Dave Powell’s verdict on a 3-0 away win for Chester at Curzon Ashton.
A job well done.
Full time: Curzon Ashton 0 Chester FC 3
Get in! Three deserved points. We are top of the league!
Attendance
977 here tonight with close on 500 Chester fans.
Added time
Four minutes.
Just wide
Curzon sub McKenzie lets rip from 20 yards and his effort flashes just wide of Shenton’s left-hand post.
Fired over
Joe Guest shoots over from 20 yards for the home side.
Over
Gary Roberts sends a free kick from distance well over.
Curzon change
Tyrell McKenzie on for Mason Fawns. 76 mins.
Brown on
Nathan Brown on for Dan Mooney. 72 mins.
Well done
Shenton out superbly to beat Crankshaw to the ball as he was racing through.
Booked
Dudley shown a yellow for pulling back Guest.
Chester sub
Tuton off
Mahon on
68 mins
Double sub
GOAL! Curzon Ashton 0 Chester 3
Dom Smalley’s cross finds John Pritchard whose far post effort deflects on its way in. 59 mins.
Tentative
Edgy start to the second half here and neither side have yet troubled goal.
Second half kicks off
We’re back at it!
Teams back out
Hopefully the Blues can get the job done.
Half time thoughts
Half time: Curzon Ashton 0 Chester FC 2
Goals from Simon Grand and Anthony Dudley have the Blues 2-0 up here at the break.
Two minutes added time
At the end of the first half.
Held
Mason has to watch a swerving Stopforth effort but manages to hold onto it.
Tipped wide
Shenton forced to tip wide a Guest effort. Corner comes to nothing.
Way over
Chester’s Dan Mooney tries his luck from distance but his left footer scoops high and wide.
GOAL! Curzon Ashton 0 Chester 2
Great ball from Gary Roberts over the top and Anthony Dudley races on to it before driving an angled effort beyond Mason. 37 minutes.
Warning signs
Steve Howson forced to stab clear a dangerous Dan Morton cross as the home side look to find a way back
Better
After being second best for the opening 20 minutes, Chester have a spring in their step now after the goal.
GOAL! Curzon Ashton 0 Chester 1
Simon Grand nods home from close range from a Pritchard corner after Stopforth effort had been saved close range. 23 mins.
Hard going
Curzon on top at present and Blues look vulnerable to the long ball. Home side first to everything at the moment.