Chester FC hit the road for the first time this National League North season as they take on Curzon Ashton this evening.

Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's Blues side began their season with a 0-0 home draw with Spennymoor Town on Saturday, a game that Johnson said after showed his side as a 'work in progress'.

Curzon Ashton come into the clash buoyed by a 2-1 win at Darlington at the weekend and will be full of confidence for the visit of the Blues at the Tameside Stadium.

With the rest of the league playing tomorrow night, Chester would go top of the league with a win, if only for 24 hours, while a point for the home side would lift them to the summit.

We'll be live from the Tameside Stadium to bring you all the action as it happens.

Key Events

KEY EVENT

Video reaction from Bernard Morley

KEY EVENT

Match report

HERE is Dave Powell’s verdict on a 3-0 away win for Chester at Curzon Ashton.

A job well done.

Chester's Dominic Smalley in action at Curzon Ashton
Dave Powell

A job well done

KEY EVENT

Full time: Curzon Ashton 0 Chester FC 3

Get in! Three deserved points. We are top of the league!

Dave Powell

Attendance

977 here tonight with close on 500 Chester fans.

Dave Powell

Added time

Four minutes.

Dave Powell

Just wide

Curzon sub McKenzie lets rip from 20 yards and his effort flashes just wide of Shenton’s left-hand post.

Dave Powell

Fired over

Joe Guest shoots over from 20 yards for the home side.

Dave Powell

Over

Gary Roberts sends a free kick from distance well over.

Dave Powell

Curzon change

Tyrell McKenzie on for Mason Fawns. 76 mins.

Dave Powell

Brown on

Nathan Brown on for Dan Mooney. 72 mins.

Dave Powell

Well done

Shenton out superbly to beat Crankshaw to the ball as he was racing through.

Dave Powell

Booked

Dudley shown a yellow for pulling back Guest.

Dave Powell

Chester sub

Tuton off

Mahon on

68 mins

Dave Powell

Double sub

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Curzon Ashton 0 Chester 3

Dom Smalley’s cross finds John Pritchard whose far post effort deflects on its way in. 59 mins.

Dave Powell

Tentative

Edgy start to the second half here and neither side have yet troubled goal.

Dave Powell

Second half kicks off

We’re back at it!

Dave Powell

Teams back out

Hopefully the Blues can get the job done.

Dave Powell

Half time thoughts

Dave Powell

Half time: Curzon Ashton 0 Chester FC 2

Goals from Simon Grand and Anthony Dudley have the Blues 2-0 up here at the break.

Dave Powell

Two minutes added time

At the end of the first half.

Dave Powell

Held

Mason has to watch a swerving Stopforth effort but manages to hold onto it.

Dave Powell

Tipped wide

Shenton forced to tip wide a Guest effort. Corner comes to nothing.

Dave Powell

Way over

Chester’s Dan Mooney tries his luck from distance but his left footer scoops high and wide.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Curzon Ashton 0 Chester 2

Great ball from Gary Roberts over the top and Anthony Dudley races on to it before driving an angled effort beyond Mason. 37 minutes.

Dave Powell

Warning signs

Steve Howson forced to stab clear a dangerous Dan Morton cross as the home side look to find a way back

Dave Powell

Better

After being second best for the opening 20 minutes, Chester have a spring in their step now after the goal.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Curzon Ashton 0 Chester 1

Simon Grand nods home from close range from a Pritchard corner after Stopforth effort had been saved close range. 23 mins.

Dave Powell

Hard going

Curzon on top at present and Blues look vulnerable to the long ball. Home side first to everything at the moment.