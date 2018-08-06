Chester FC hit the road for the first time this National League North season as they take on Curzon Ashton this evening.

Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's Blues side began their season with a 0-0 home draw with Spennymoor Town on Saturday, a game that Johnson said after showed his side as a 'work in progress'.

Curzon Ashton come into the clash buoyed by a 2-1 win at Darlington at the weekend and will be full of confidence for the visit of the Blues at the Tameside Stadium.

With the rest of the league playing tomorrow night, Chester would go top of the league with a win, if only for 24 hours, while a point for the home side would lift them to the summit.

We'll be live from the Tameside Stadium to bring you all the action as it happens.