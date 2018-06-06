Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The investment designed to inject donated funds from benefactor Stuart Murphy into Chester FC could be confirmed within the next fortnight, it has been revealed.

At a City Fans United (CFU) meeting held yesterday evening by the fans group which runs the club in the Blues Bar at the Swansway Chester Stadium, an update was given on how the offer to invest money into the National League North outfit was progressing.

Murphy was unveiled at a press conference held last month at the Grosvenor Hotel in Chester as the man who had offered the cash-strapped Blues financial assistance.

The 64-year-old Chester fan has had previous involvement with the football club in a sponsorship role when his city-based business rates firm Exacta Plc sponsored the home stadium for five years from 2010 to 2015.

He said last month that he wanted to ‘give something back’ to the city and stressed that his involvement was not a ‘money making exercise’, but did not entirely rule out using some of the funds to help aid the club’s playing budget for the upcoming National League North campaign.

He said at the time: “The situation requires some serious cash, some knowledge and some enthusiasm and I have got plenty and I can invest the money into the club. Every pound I invest I want to see £2 come back for the club to make it sustainable over many years. It should never need to look for cash again if we build it right and build it fast and get out of this league next season, that’s the first priority.

“We want to improve all the facilities, everything about the match day experience, everything. We have to do it by 100%, by 200%. Whatever we do we will get the rewards back next season, the season after and the season after that.”

And at the CFU meeting held yesterday evening, which included new joint managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson addressing the Blues fans in attendance, non-executive director Richard Lynes said he expected confirmation of the investment within the next two weeks.

CFU director Laurence Kirby also said at the meeting: “As far as Stuart Murphy is concerned, due diligence has been done on club and things moving apace.”

It has been confirmed a facility agreement has been received from entrepreneur Murphy as the deal moves closer to completion.

CFU chairman David Harrington-Wright said towards the end of last month that everything remained on course for the investment to be completed.