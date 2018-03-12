Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Long after the crowds had gone and the cheering Wrexham voices disappeared down the Mold Road, silence fell upon the Racecourse.

As I tapped out a report from another defeat in an utterly miserable season, this time in the cross border derby against our old foes, I was left to contemplate what has been, but of far greater importance what is to come.

While the three points for Chester FC ’s old enemy pushed them closer to achieving their ultimate goal of promotion back to the Football League after over a decade in the non-league wilderness, the Blues edged closer to what now seems an inevitable relegation to the National League North.

Two fan-owned football clubs heading in different directions. To break it down in finance terms on Sunday there were just six players who take a wage out of Chester’s playing budget, with five of the others either playing for free or being funded by a third party. That’s the point we have reached this season.

There was a feeling of emptiness at the final whistle on Sunday, the knowledge that derby days would not return for sometime and the total uncertainty over what the future looks like for us.

The phenomenal efforts of fans in raising the £95,000 over the past seven weeks or so has helped stem the bleeding - but the patient remains very sick and a long road of rehabilitation lies ahead.

Barring a miracle, Chester will be playing in the National League North next season. Six points adrift with nine games remaining and rivals having as many as three games in hand on them makes the task almost impossible.

But the decisions made last summer will continue to plague this football club into next season and possibly beyond and we will face another tall order next campaign.

A huge chunk of next season’s budget will already be swallowed up by those on two-year deals and it makes planning a budget for next season virtually impossible, and whoever is at the helm will be tasked with making the club competitive on a shoestring.

The season still has another six weeks or so to go until it reaches is conclusion but Chester need to start planning for next season immediately.

We have had boardroom changes since the financial troubles were revealed at the end of January and they have already started to try and turn around a football club that was on the brink of oblivion. There has been some success in addressing the mess that they have been faced with. There is no quick fix.

But decisive action with regards to the playing side must be taken soon. It is, after all, the front of shop.

Just who is the right man at the helm of this football club next season? This is one of the most pertinent questions.

Marcus Bignot is a polarising figure among the Chester fan base. For some he is a manager who has been unable to arrest the decline and to stop the rot started by Jon McCarthy. Five wins in 26 league games has done little to address their woes near the foot of the National League table.

But for some he is someone who has been doing a job with both arms tied behind his back, forced to try and make a silk purse from sow’s ear and left dealing with the detritus that remained owing to horrific mismanagement. Forced to get rid of the senior players on high wages and the sub-standard fringe players that had been inexplicably afforded new deals months previous.

We all want to watch winning football and it’s hard to stomach one gut punch after another, defeat after defeat, but it is fair to say that for most games this season we have come up against opposition who, virtually man for man, had better footballers. That is something that can’t be ignored and can’t be changed when all the money has been spent and your next signing has to be a volunteer.

Planning for next season has to happen now, not at the end of the season. There is no time to take stock and sit back and see where we are then. There is no time to digest what has been and reflect on what we could have done differently.

This summer will be an almighty challenge. With the liabilities on the budget heading into next season it makes for a grim task for whoever takes on the role, Bignot or otherwise. It will not be a job for the faint hearted.

Good work has taken place since January’s revelations, there have been strong additions to the board and we will limp to the finish line this season and be around for the fight next season. But this is a key time for the decision making process.

For me, there has to be some element of football representation and real experience when making decisions moving forward and there has to be transparency. We can ill afford any mistakes, certainly not in the short term.

We also need to decide whether we stay full time or go part time and how we go about our recruitment next season. We know it will be North West based, it was only ever going to be that if we fell through the trap door, but what does that look like? Are the contracts 44-week or 52 weeks?

Last summer the biggest budget this club has ever had thanks to producing one of our own was wasted and front-loaded meaning we were spending into the 2018/19 budget before we had even thought about how we paid for it.

The football is almost a side issue this season and it is quite staggering that we have managed to remain even remotely in touch with safety for this long, especially when you throw our poor form into the mix.

Such was the desire for a man to cling to his job last summer that he was willing to bet the family silver - and he was allowed to do so. Two-year deals for journeymen and being given the runaround by agents are something that we should be going nowhere near ever again.

It is not the fault of the players, though. The club offered these contracts and the players have families and mortgages to contend with, like we all do. It is on the club’s shoulders.

Altrincham and Hyde United have both fallen straight through the trapdoor from the National League to the Evo-Stik League in successive seasons and the challenge for Chester next season is to ensure that they do not suffer the same fate. Cautionary tales, indeed.

Relegation is not our permanent slide into obscurity - but it will be if we make the wrong decisions at this critical juncture. Football decisions need to involve the consultation of football people from here on in, whether through outside consultation or otherwise.

The apathy has set in and we are in for a long slog on the road back to where we were. The fanbase came out when it was required to back this football club but it will take a clear plan for where we are heading before we can heal the divide and win back those fans we have lost along the way. It will take us another season to truly overcome the mess that has been left behind.

We have strong people on the board who have track records of success with the club, and they are dealing with the fall out from what has been. The decisions we make in the short to medium term in the coming weeks will greatly determine where we are heading as a club.