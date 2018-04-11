Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While there may be little to be cheerful about with regards to Chester FC ’s first team, the same cannot be said of the Blues’ young guns.

The club’s under-18s side booked their place in the final of the National League U19 Alliance Cup final with a convincing 4-1 success over visiting Boreham Wood in a game played at the Cheshire Sports Club, Upton.

Dion Jones opened the scoring for academy head coach Calum McIntyre’s side on the half hour mark when he headed home an Alex Downes cross.

And the Blues turned the screw after the break when Cain Noble lashed home from inside the box just two minutes after the break.

The Wood tried to hit back but that created space for the Blues to stretch them on the break and a quick counter saw Iwan Murray beat his man before slamming home a right-footed effort.

And the game was put beyond any doubt on 66 minutes when Murray caused problems and Ryan Dobson was denied before Noble slotted home the fourth.

Wood did get one back with 16 minutes remaining through Bradley Sachs but they couldn’t muster any more and Iliman Ndiaye saw red for a second bookable offence in added time as Chester held out for a final spot and keep themselves on course for silverware.