Chester FC Youth ensured safe passage into the first qualifying round of the FA Youth Cup after a convincing 5-1 success at Sandbach United on Wednesday night.

Head coach Calum McIntyre's side had been drawn at home in the preliminary round but with repairs to the Swansway Chester Stadium not completed in time for last night, the tie was switched to the Sandbach Football Centre.

But the change of venue couldn't knock the young Blues out of their stride and they put their hosts to the sword with a clinical display in front of goal as Dion Jones, Lloyd Marsh-Hughes, Cain Noble, Harry Molyneux and an own goal saw Chester claim the success, although the home side had pegged them back at 1-1 during the first half.

"We got what we came for in terms of getting through to the next round and that's the main thing," McIntyre told ChesterFC.com after the victory.

"I'm really pleased for the players as these are tough ties to play in, especially when you playing so many rounds before you'd previously be on 12 months ago.

"I'm delighted with the way they applied themselves and it is a job done for us."

The preparations for the game were less than ideal for McIntyre, with the switching of the game and the loss of players through injury making for a less than smooth build up.

McIntyre added: "That's one part of it (the game being reversed).

"The game being reversed gives us a bit of a problem. Massive congratulations to Sandbach for being able to stage the game and we appreciate their support. It's a shame for the lads as we get really big crowds at home for youth games in this competition.

"But that is the smallest of my problems in terms of preparing for this game. I lose a centre half to a broken wrist, an innocuous landing causes a broken bone. We lose a forward to ACL surgery a few weeks ago after a process that dragged out.

"It's been tough in terms of taking in a new cohort and preparing the new scholars. It's not getting any easier. It's a tough job and when you're putting teams out in competitions like this it's challenging."

Chester's success over Sandbach will pit them against Marine in the first qualifying round.