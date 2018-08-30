It's never dull at Chester FC .
It has be a turbulent start to life in the National League North for the Blues and joint-managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley.
After a positive start of a draw and a win, Chester have since suffered an 8-1 humbling at Blyth Spartans and four postponements due to water damage at the Swansway Chester Stadium.
And the past seven days have also thrown up plenty of talking points, with the Blues losing a striker to their National League North rivals, suffering a 3-1 defeat on the road at AFC Telford United and being forced into a fifth postponement owing to international call-ups for their opposition.
It's seldom been smooth sailing as a Blues fan and the past month has been a trying time.
The Chester Chronicle's Blues reporter Dave Powell answered questions from fans as to the current state of play with a number of issues.
Here's the Q&A.
Thanks for joining me on the Q&A this afternoon.
The blog will be back for Saturday's trip to Guiseley.
What about the first four games?
James Beeton: Have the performances this year been better than last year’s first four performances?
Hi James. Aside from some moments in the AFC Fylde season opener, we were poor in the first four games and never looked like taking maximum points. Were any worse than the 8-1? No. But the first two games this season, especially Curzon, were cause for optimism. You can’t read anything into a season until 10 games, especially with a new group of players. Time will tell.
Why another goalie?
Ed Jones: What’s your thoughts Dave on Anthony and Bernard looking to add a GK to the squad? A sign of no confidence or just looking to add a back up GK?
Hi Ed. If the managers do bring another goalkeeper in I don’t think it is a sign of no confidence, I think it is a case of every goalkeeper needing competition. In my view goalkeepers need competition and it can only be a good thing. Grant Shenton was excellent in the first two games and showed the best version of himself. Blyth was an obvious bad day and a mistake at Telford, but I don’t think he has been written off. Theo Roberts is on loan at Buxton and seen as one for the future. The managers may feel that Grant, and the team, could benefit from another challenger for the number one spot. I understand that any signing would only be on non-contract terms to start with.
What about the lack of height in midfield?
Bryn Dennis Jones: Has the lack of height in midfield (for what seems like many seasons) been identified as a weakness in the current squad by the managers?
Hi Bryn. I think the managers are happy with their central midfield options when they are all available. There isn’t the greatest amount of height in there but I don’t think it is something are actively looking to address. Another striker certainly tops the shopping list at present.
What if we're not ready for Bradford (Park Avenue)?
Brian: How are repairs progressing and what happens if we aren’t ready for September 8th?
Hi Brian. Thanks for the question. The stadium has been a hive of activity this week. There have been workmen on site almost round the clock and when I left work yesterday there were five vans from Jackson Fire & Security on site. They are installing the CCTV (which has now been completed) and also the wiring. Now, the wiring is a massive job and workmen will be present from 4pm-midnight each night (including the weekend) to try and get the job done. The club remain hopeful that the Bradford PA game will go ahead but I believe that the league won’t entertain another postponement. Should there be a delay then it could mean that Chester have to find an alternative venue for the game. I understand a ‘Plan B’ has been put in place. I stress, though, that this is to cover all bases and the club remain hopeful of getting the work done in a timely fashion. The new PA system and 30 speakers will be delivered today.
Any money freed up for the budget?
John Reddy: Will the money spent on the repairs and upgrade of PA CCTV etc covered by insurance free up any Capex/maintenance budget to enhance the playing squad?
Hi John. I don’t expect this to be the case. The budget has already increased slightly from what it was earlier in the summer and I don’t anticipate it to increase beyond that.
What's happening with Deane Smalley?
Morgan Lyons: Are we any closer on Deane Smalley?
Hi Morgan. The truth is that we don’t know how long this will drag on for. Chester completed all the necessary paperwork at their end and lodged it with the English FA, who then in turn liaise with the Welsh FA to seek clearance. There is no timescale on how long this can take. Now there is little doubt that if this were a situation regarding Cardiff or Swansea then the matter would have been sorted by now. The club and player are obviously frustrated but clearance could be received in time for Saturday but it could also take another couple of weeks. A club in the Evo-Stik had to wait SIX WEEKS for Welsh FA clearance this season I believe. Chester are in daily dialogue with the relevant associations I believe.
Ticketing incentives?
Matt Nickson: Are there any plans in place to have a ticketing scheme for the backlog of games? For example attend first two get third free? Personally a season ticket holder but think it’s required.
Hi Matt. The Fan Engagement Working Group (FEWG) stated that they would be looking into possible incentives for fans for the rearranged games. The detail of that is still being worked through. There is an acknowledgement that the club cannot stand idly by and do nothing to encourage attendance at these games because, after all, their rescheduling for a midweek will hurt attendance. There is no doubt about that. Also it is a big inconvenience for many who were not expecting such upheaval to the schedule. With the online ticketing facility now in place the club are looking at possible ways to reward fans and an update will likely be given in due course.
What about commercial activity?
Scott Ingram: Have any commercial deals been done since last season?
Hi Scott, thanks for the question. After what happened last season the need for commercial activity to increase was evident. That was acknowledged by the board and it was stated that there would be an effort to improve things on that front. There have been commercial deals done since the end of last season, both large and small. The club went through existing advertising hoarding sponsors and there have been new ones sprouting up in recent weeks and I expect that to continue. It’s also anticipated that there may well be a stand sponsorship opportunity in the offing that could be announced in the not too distant future, all being well. Without a full-time role driving this forward then massive gains shouldn’t be expected, but there has been positive movement and positive feedback from the business community.
A question on transfer business
Blue2 on Twitter: When are we signing a striker?
Thanks for the question. Losing Shaun Tuton was an obvious blow to the Blues bosses and they have been out and about since then looking for an appropriate replacement. But with players under contract at clubs at present and the ones that they feel could make an impact getting minutes elsewhere the market shrinks somewhat and you are left looking for non-contract gems from lower down the pyramid. There are a couple of options they were keen on and something could transpire in the coming weeks. I am expecting them to add a forward player before Guiseley, although I don’t anticipate an out and out striker imminently.
It's never dull at the Blues and there are plenty of questions that are posed throughout the week on social media and around the web so we decided to try and make this a forum where questions can be asked and some element of clarity can be sought on certain issues.
Thanks to everyone who has submitted a question so far.
