It's certainly been an eventful start of the season for Chester FC , to say the least.
The Blues began the season with four points from their first two games in the National League North, taking a point on the opening day against Spennymoor Town before an impressive 3-0 win over Curzon Ashton gave Chester their first competitive win under new joint-managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson.
But the Blues were brought back down to earth with an almighty thud last weekend with the shambolic 8-1 defeat away to Blyth Spartans.
And just a few days after the demoralising defeat, the chance to get the season back on track after the loss was delayed when Tuesday's game against Kidderminster Harriers was postponed and rearranged for next week following water damage to the Swansway Chester Stadium after a torrential downpour over the weekend.
The damage suffered has continued to impact the Blues' fixture schedule after it was confirmed earlier today that Saturday's home clash against FC United of Manchester has also been postponed.
The Chronicle's Blues reporter Dave Powell answered questions sent in from fans following a busy start to the National League North campaign at the Swansway Chester Stadium.
Topics covered included the situation surrounding striker Shaun Tuton, the aftermath of Saturday's heavy defeat against Blyth, the club's financial situation, and if Tuesday's rearranged game against Kidderminster Harriers will be on.
Jeff Dunning: What’s the situation with George Green?
ANSWER
The hope was that Green would feature by now but a scan means that his return has been delayed. Progress is being made but it may be a few weeks yet.
Alcohol WILL be available from kiosks
Further to a question on alcohol from kiosks earlier, we have had this clarified.
Alcohol can be sold from kiosks and an agreement is now in place with the Safety Advisory Group and Dougherty & Allen for sale which will be reviewed on a game by game basis with sales restricted for high profile games.
What about finances?
Ged Ellis: How are the club’s finances progressing?
ANSWER
Hi Ged. This is a difficult one to give an answer to. Like the rest of the fan base, I am not privy to finances day to day and will have to wait to be updated in due course but there are certainly no headaches on the horizon. The mess of last season has seen new measures put in place and there aren’t the liabilities we had to deal with last season. In the short term, the postponement of the FC United game will be disappointing as they would have brought a big following on a weekend. They are likely to bring less on a Tuesday. But with the Stuart Murphy donation still to come into play and the extra revenue streams that will create, the financial forecast will likely be a healthier one. The club IS covered for the repairs and replacements caused by the recent water damage.
What about Tuton's seven days?
Evo: What’s the situation with Shaun Tuton with 7 days being put on him?
ANSWER
I believe Spennymoor put seven days in on Tuton on Monday so will formally offer him a deal early next week. Chester aren’t expecting him to have a change of heart and are looking for replacements. Disappointment on the managers’ behalf as they very much wanted to keep Tuton.
What about Tuesday?
John Reddy: Will Kiddy be on on Tuesday?
ANSWER
Hi John. This is something that I can’t give a definitive answer too I’m afraid. I would say it is highly doubtful given the amount of work that needs to be done and the need for the affected areas to be dried before that can take place. The CCTV and public address system operators are due at the stadium tomorrow to assess. With those two things key to getting a home game on we should hopefully know a bit more tomorrow.
Alcohol from the kiosks?
Rob Orford: Why do we not sell alcohol on match days from the kiosks in the ground ? At Curzon Ashton for example you could buy a pint and drink it in the stands.
ANSWER
Thanks for the question Rob. The truth is on this is that I’m don’t know. The club are now legally allowed to sell alcohol from kiosks as far as I am aware owing to rules at National League North level. This would be a decision taken by the kiosk operators and the club and I think that it would certainly be worth a line of questioning at the next CFU meeting. Sorry I can’t offer more clarity.
A question about the Stuart Murphy donation
Martin Huxley: Could you give us any updates on the infrastructure projects, using the Stuart Murphy donation?
ANSWER
Stuart’s money has already started to come into play. Initiatives like the online ticketing and some extra funds for the playing budget have already been allocated. The vast majority of this £1m donation is for infrastructure projects, and given the goings on of the past week it has come at the right time it seems. Stuart Murphy and the board and in dialogue and the club are in a process of drawing up a list of possible ways the money could be spent before moving things to the next stage. There was never going to be any real noticeable changes in the short term but in the coming weeks we as fans should get a clearer picture as to how things are progressing, with consultation along the way.
What about the secretarial role?
Pauline Meakins: How we are dealing with the Secretary’s role?
ANSWER
Thanks for the question, Pauline. Tony Allan’s last involvement with the football club was during the match day of the Spennymoor Town game. Since then I understand that the secretarial duties have been done on a voluntary basis by director Calvin Hughes, secretary for the club during the Evo-Stik years, while a solution is reached. The deadline for applicants for the general manager position at the football club, which will incorporate the secretarial duties, has passed and the club are looking to appoint in the near future.
What about Deane Smalley and the 'admin issue'?
Rio Doherty: With Shaun Tuton set to leave, where are we regarding the admin issue with Deane Smalley?
ANSWER
Hi Rio. This is a complicated one. The Smalley issue could be resolved in a couple of days or a couple of weeks. The reason being is that the ‘admin issue’ relates to international clearance for the player owing to him playing for Newport County in 2016. Even though he played briefly at Ashton United last season there is still an unresolved issue over his clearance to play from the Welsh FA. This is something that was spotted just prior to the start of the season, luckily. The club hope to have something positive in the not too distant future but it isn’t a process that they can speed up in any way. It is determined elsewhere.
What about formations?
Paul Baker: Formations ....Do we have the right players to play a 3-5-2 system? Will we be more secure at the back by adopting say a 4-4-2 and will this get the greater potential from the squad to kick on?
ANSWER
Playing three at the back isn’t something which is a hallmark of Johnson and Morley team. After two clean sheets in the opening two games there was a reluctance to change something which had gleaned results. There were some moments against Spennymoor and early against Curzon that it looked exposed but until Saturday it had been successful. Morley and Johnson both acknowledged since the weekend that it failed miserably at Blyth. For me, Dominic Smalley seems a more natural right back while John Pritchard has shown himself to be a threat higher up the pitch. We have the players to play a 4-4-2. I think that change would have been forthcoming on Tuesday had the game gone ahead. Johnson has previously spoken about being pragmatic so I wouldn’t expect to see them blindly stick to a formation. There will be changes depending on the system that the opposition face.
What is the confidence like after Saturday?
Martin Huxley: After the heavy loss on Saturday, do you think the result will damage the confidence of the players or galvanise the squad?
Saturday’s dismal showing has obviously had an affect on the players and management. Such a humiliating defeat isn’t something that can be passed off and simply forgotten about. I spoke with Bernard Morley earlier today and asked about what the mood was like in training on Tuesday. He said that the squad had been debriefed and that there was a willingness to right the wrongs and a determination to show that Saturday was a freak result, one that won’t happen again. It doesn’t help having two games called off and Morley said that the players were itching to get out there and get back at it. None of the group have experienced anything quite like Saturday before. We can’t know for certain how much Blyth will affect the squad until the next couple of games. It’s just a shame we have to wait so long for them.
A question on Shaun Tuton
Tim Blackburn: Why Shaun Tuton was only signed as a no contract player? It was not reported at the time. With the money saved out of this years budget from Hannah and James surely there was the budget?
ANSWER
Thanks for the question, Tim. Tuton had been on trial with us early in pre-season and played in the match at Ramsbottom. After that he took up the opportunity to try and win a deal at AFC Fylde. When that didn’t materialise he came back to Chester on trial. Now, if he would have stuck around he would have been offered a permanent deal earlier in the summer. I have had this confirmed. When he came back, though, there was little room left in the budget. Chester moved out players on loan and offered Tuton a non-contract deal until they could find the funds. Spennymoor have offered an attractive deal, one that Chester cannot compete with. The Blues offered Tuton a contract after moving players out but they weren’t able to compete. As for the Hannah and James money, we had to pay out a sum to terminate their contract, with the duo meeting us some of the way.
