It's certainly been an eventful start of the season for Chester FC , to say the least.

The Blues began the season with four points from their first two games in the National League North, taking a point on the opening day against Spennymoor Town before an impressive 3-0 win over Curzon Ashton gave Chester their first competitive win under new joint-managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson.

But the Blues were brought back down to earth with an almighty thud last weekend with the shambolic 8-1 defeat away to Blyth Spartans.

And just a few days after the demoralising defeat, the chance to get the season back on track after the loss was delayed when Tuesday's game against Kidderminster Harriers was postponed and rearranged for next week following water damage to the Swansway Chester Stadium after a torrential downpour over the weekend.

The damage suffered has continued to impact the Blues' fixture schedule after it was confirmed earlier today that Saturday's home clash against FC United of Manchester has also been postponed.

The Chronicle's Blues reporter Dave Powell answered questions sent in from fans following a busy start to the National League North campaign at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Topics covered included the situation surrounding striker Shaun Tuton, the aftermath of Saturday's heavy defeat against Blyth, the club's financial situation, and if Tuesday's rearranged game against Kidderminster Harriers will be on.