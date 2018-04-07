Hello and welcome to the Chester Chronicle’s live blog on an afternoon where Chester FC ’s relegation to the National League North could be confirmed as early as this evening.

Should the Blues lose to Tranmere Rovers in a derby clash at the Swansway Chester Stadium and other results go against them, a five-season stay in the National League will be over. It’s been a truly dismal season both on and off the pitch.

The match referee Simon Barrow has had a look at the pitch here and the ground staff have worked had to get the game on and the surface clear of water.

A Chester defeat coupled with wins for Solihull and Barrow will confirm relegation to the sixth tier of English football for the Blues.

We’ll be providing updates throughout the afternoon from the Swansway Chester Stadium through this live blog, with team news, action and reaction from today’s clash.