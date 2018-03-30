Will it be a Good Friday for Chester FC ? We shall see.

The Blues' National League status is hanging by a thread, but so are today's opponents, Torquay United.

Both sides are nine points off safety with eight games remaining and the prospects for survival look decidedly grim for both teams. It's hard to envisage a scenario where either beat the drop.

But there does remain a mathematical possibility for today's teams and it is a game that neither side can afford to lose if they are to keep their slender hopes alive.

Anything less than three points for either side will likely mean curtains.

We'll bring you all the action as it happens from the Swansway Chester Stadium as the Blues look to give their fans at least something to cheer after what has been a season and a half of utter misery.