Will it be a Good Friday for Chester FC ? We shall see.
The Blues' National League status is hanging by a thread, but so are today's opponents, Torquay United.
Both sides are nine points off safety with eight games remaining and the prospects for survival look decidedly grim for both teams. It's hard to envisage a scenario where either beat the drop.
But there does remain a mathematical possibility for today's teams and it is a game that neither side can afford to lose if they are to keep their slender hopes alive.
Anything less than three points for either side will likely mean curtains.
We'll bring you all the action as it happens from the Swansway Chester Stadium as the Blues look to give their fans at least something to cheer after what has been a season and a half of utter misery.
Key Events
Gulls sub
Chester sub
Karl Cunningham on for Gary Roberts.
Awful
Almost 3-0. Firth saves from Healey before Davis fires wide. Chester are awful.
Off the post!
Archer hits the post with a volley from a corner. His first touch.
Chester sub
RED CARD - Lucas Dawson sent off
Silly tackle and ends his side’s chances of getting back in this.
GOAL! Chester 0 Torquay 2
Elliott Romain heads home a corner on 66 minutes.
Great saves
Two blinding saves from Firth. Keeps out Rowe-Turner’s deflected header and then from a well-struck Davis effort. Keeps Chester in it.
Well wide
Hobson loses ball by corner flag and ball finds Luke Young who rasps an effort that skews well wide.
Excellent block
Great tackle from Hobson six yards out to deny Romain after Williams had cut the ball back.
All quiet
This second half has yet to spring into action. It’s as flat as a London pint.
Chester sub
Dom Vose on for Craig Mahon - 53 mins
Break in play
Andy Firth down receiving treatment. Looks like a hamstring.
Second half kicks off
We’re back at it.
Lack of quality
Attendance
A crowd of 1,830 here at the Deva this afternoon.
Half time: Chester 0 Torquay 1
Rhys Healey’s goal separates the side at the break.
Just wide
Halls thunders a snapshot just wide. Better from Blues.
Great save
Great save from Dorel to deny White. Best move of the match sees Halls play inside pass, White turns and looks for top corner but Dorel tips over. Corner.
Deflected
Sigh of relief there as Astles clearance rebounds of Romain into the arms of Firth. Astles was under pressure.
Improved but still behind
Chester have been better this past five minutes but Healey looking a real threat when the Gulls come forward.
Held
Dawson’s 20-yard free kick fired in with pace but Dorel gathers in his chest.
Chances at both ends
Great last ditch tackle from Jones to deny Healey who was about to pull the trigger. At the other end Gary Roberts fires over after good work from Akintunde. 17 mins.
Over
Gulls corner finds head of Balatoni but he can only steer it well over. 12 mins.
Responded well
Chester asked questions since going behind and plenty of endeavour from Gary Roberts. Need a quick route back.
GOAL! Chester 0 Torquay 1
Rhys Healey latches on to a long ball and rifles home under Firth at the near post. Good effort but Firth may have done better.
First effort
Liam Davis skews well wide from distance. No danger with that one.
First half kicks off
We’re underway. Torquay get us started.