Will it be a Good Friday for Chester FC ? We shall see.

The Blues' National League status is hanging by a thread, but so are today's opponents, Torquay United.

Both sides are nine points off safety with eight games remaining and the prospects for survival look decidedly grim for both teams. It's hard to envisage a scenario where either beat the drop.

But there does remain a mathematical possibility for today's teams and it is a game that neither side can afford to lose if they are to keep their slender hopes alive.

Anything less than three points for either side will likely mean curtains.

We'll bring you all the action as it happens from the Swansway Chester Stadium as the Blues look to give their fans at least something to cheer after what has been a season and a half of utter misery.

Key Events

Dave Powell

Gulls sub

Dave Powell

Chester sub

Karl Cunningham on for Gary Roberts.

Dave Powell

Awful

Almost 3-0. Firth saves from Healey before Davis fires wide. Chester are awful.

Dave Powell

Off the post!

Archer hits the post with a volley from a corner. His first touch.

Dave Powell

Chester sub

KEY EVENT

RED CARD - Lucas Dawson sent off

Silly tackle and ends his side’s chances of getting back in this.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Chester 0 Torquay 2

Elliott Romain heads home a corner on 66 minutes.

Dave Powell

Great saves

Two blinding saves from Firth. Keeps out Rowe-Turner’s deflected header and then from a well-struck Davis effort. Keeps Chester in it.

Dave Powell

Well wide

Hobson loses ball by corner flag and ball finds Luke Young who rasps an effort that skews well wide.

Dave Powell

Excellent block

Great tackle from Hobson six yards out to deny Romain after Williams had cut the ball back.

Dave Powell

All quiet

This second half has yet to spring into action. It’s as flat as a London pint.

Dave Powell

Chester sub

Dom Vose on for Craig Mahon - 53 mins

Dave Powell

Break in play

Andy Firth down receiving treatment. Looks like a hamstring.

Dave Powell

Second half kicks off

We’re back at it.

Dave Powell

Lack of quality

Dave Powell

Attendance

A crowd of 1,830 here at the Deva this afternoon.

Dave Powell

Half time: Chester 0 Torquay 1

Rhys Healey’s goal separates the side at the break.

Dave Powell

Just wide

Halls thunders a snapshot just wide. Better from Blues.

Dave Powell

Great save

Great save from Dorel to deny White. Best move of the match sees Halls play inside pass, White turns and looks for top corner but Dorel tips over. Corner.

Dave Powell

Deflected

Sigh of relief there as Astles clearance rebounds of Romain into the arms of Firth. Astles was under pressure.

Dave Powell

Improved but still behind

Chester have been better this past five minutes but Healey looking a real threat when the Gulls come forward.

Dave Powell

Held

Dawson’s 20-yard free kick fired in with pace but Dorel gathers in his chest.

Dave Powell

Chances at both ends

Great last ditch tackle from Jones to deny Healey who was about to pull the trigger. At the other end Gary Roberts fires over after good work from Akintunde. 17 mins.

Dave Powell

Over

Gulls corner finds head of Balatoni but he can only steer it well over. 12 mins.

Dave Powell

Responded well

Chester asked questions since going behind and plenty of endeavour from Gary Roberts. Need a quick route back.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Chester 0 Torquay 1

Rhys Healey latches on to a long ball and rifles home under Firth at the near post. Good effort but Firth may have done better.

Dave Powell

First effort

Liam Davis skews well wide from distance. No danger with that one.

Dave Powell

First half kicks off

We’re underway. Torquay get us started.

Dave Powell

The teams are out

Dave Powell

Pre-match warm up