It's back!

After the tumult of last season on and off the field that culminated in relegation from the National League, Chester FC are back in competitive action this afternoon as the Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley era gets underway in the National League North.

Spennymoor Town are the visitors to the Swansway Chester Stadium as the Blues look to begin their season as they mean to go on with three points.

The Blues are tipped to be competitive this season and after wholesale changes over the summer on the playing side there will be fresh look for home fans, keen to banish the memory of last season's woes.

We'll bring you all the build-up, match action and reaction as Chester look to get their season off to winning ways.