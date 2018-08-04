It's back!

After the tumult of last season on and off the field that culminated in relegation from the National League, Chester FC are back in competitive action this afternoon as the Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley era gets underway in the National League North.

Spennymoor Town are the visitors to the Swansway Chester Stadium as the Blues look to begin their season as they mean to go on with three points.

The Blues are tipped to be competitive this season and after wholesale changes over the summer on the playing side there will be fresh look for home fans, keen to banish the memory of last season's woes.

We'll bring you all the build-up, match action and reaction as Chester look to get their season off to winning ways.

Anthony Johnson's reaction

Full reaction from the Blues’ joint-manager after today’s 0-0 draw.

Match report

HERE is Dave Powell’s verdict on today’s opening day draw.

Full time: Chester 0 Spennymoor 0

Both teams had chances but Blues were disjointed in the second half. A draw a fair result.

Three minutes added time

Not long left.

Great chance

Dudley does superbly to spin his marker and races towards goal but his low effort from the edge of the box is saved by Gould.

Dave Powell

Denied!

Gould saves a superb Pritchard free kick that seemed destined for the top corner.

Blues struggling

Chester all over the shop at the moment as Hibbs sees an effort saved by the feet of Shenton.

What a save!

Superb one-handed save from Shenton to deny a thunderbolt from Brogan.

Off the bar!

Great ball in behind from Mahon finds Tuton who squares to Dudley whose effort cannons off the bar, hits the ground and is cleared.

Disjointed

Blues looking disjointed at the moment as Brogan profits from a Howson mistake and sends in a teasing cross that evades everyone.

Spennymoor chance

Wasted chance for Spennymoor as Brogan gets into the box but loops an effort over the bar under pressure 12 yards out.

Break in play

Break in play as Tuton down with what looks like a bit of cramp.

Chester sub

Craig Mahon on for Dan Mooney. 64 mins.

Held

Dudley finds Tuton who switches the ball from right to left and shoots at Gould from 20 yards.

Saved!

Shenton does well to save close range from Glen Taylor. The keeper gathers the loose ball.

Just wide

Great work from Tuton as he gambles and pinches the ball from Brogan, twisting and turning on the edge of the box before sending an angled effort wide. He’s looked good.

Close again

Great feet from Tuton who crosses for Dudley, but his glancing header can’t find a Blues shirt an the chance passes.

Eh?

Great effort from Shaun Tuton looks to be pushed wide by Gould but no corner given. Madness.

Back at it

The second half is underway. Chester shooting towards the Harry Mac.

We go again!

The teams emerge for the second half.

Attendance

A crowd of 2,191 here for today’s season opener. Hopefully the second half will send them home happy.

Half time thoughts

Half time Chester 0 Spennymoor 0

A fairly evenly matched first half with the Blues probably shading it. Spennymoor no mugs.

Added time

One minute at the end of the first half.

Saved

Matt Gould down to save a Simon Grand effort from 25 yards that deflects into keepers arms. Still 0-0 as we approach half time.

Spennymoor enjoying a good spell

David Foley gets in behind the Chester defence but can only fire his angled effort just over. Spennymoor enjoying a decent spell.

Off the line

Danny Livesey has to clear a goalbound effort off the line from Ramshaw after he found a way past Roberts into the box and beat Shenton.

Over

Dan Mooney curls one over the bar from the edge of the box, left footed. Looks frustrated with himself.

Well over

John Pritchard and Gary Roberts try a short one from 30 yards where the former tees up the latter but Roberts curls well over. 30 mins.