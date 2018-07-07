If you hadn't heard already, there is a game of football on this afternoon.

While the gaze of the nation may be fixed on the Russian city of Samara for England's World Cup quarter final clash with Sweden there remains the not so small matter of visit to Chester FC by Champions League runners-up and Premier League giants, Liverpool FC.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to bring a strong side to the Swansway Chester Stadium this afternoon and debuts are expected to be handed to £52m Naby Keita and £40m Fabinho, while the likes of Daniel Sturridge and Loris Karius are also expected to be involved.

With the game clashing with the Three Lions, what was supposed to be a sell-out crowd of 4,500 may actually be a fair bit less, understandably.

But if you are at home and roaring Gareth Southgate's men on then we'll keep you bang up to date with all the goings on here at the Deva.

Chester FC v Liverpool FC
Dave Powell

Klopp on 'fantastic' reception at Chester FC

HERE is what Jurgen Klopp had to say when asked by Dave Powell on how he viewed the reception his side received today.

Jurgen Klopp at Chester
Jurgen Klopp at Chester (Image: Gavin Trafford)

Johnson delivers his verdict

Here’s what the Blues boss had to say to the press when he came up post match.

John McDougall

John McDougall

Blues management team speaking to the press

John McDougall

A lot of media attention for Klopp

The Reds boss undertaking his post match huddle with the press.

KEY EVENT

Dave Powell's match report

Here is the Chronicle’s Chester FC reporter Dave Powell’s match report.

Harry Wilson of Liverpool competes with John Pritchard Chester FC during the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom.
KEY EVENT

FT: Chester FC 0-7 Liverpool

That’s the end of the game.

KEY EVENT

GOAL: Chester FC 0-7 Liverpool

Sturridge with his second of the game and a superb one at that from 25 yards.

John McDougall

Pritchard v Wilson

Harry Wilson of Liverpool competes with John Pritchard Chester FC during the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom.
John McDougall

Action shot

Divock Origi of Liverpool has his shot saved by Grant Shenton of Chester FC during the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom.
John McDougall

Miss from Milner

Nearly a seventh for Liverpool as Robertson does well down the left to cut a low cross back for a free Milner who blasted over Shenton’s goal.

John McDougall

Another Chester change

Before the goal, Steve Howson went off for Lloyd Marsh-Hughes.

KEY EVENT

GOAL: Chester FC 0-6 Liverpool

Danny Ings adds the sixth for the Reds with a left-footed effort from inside the penalty area.

John McDougall

Shenton saves

Ojo unleashes an effort from the edge of the box which Shenton parries to Sturridge, who is flagged offside.

John McDougall

Sturridge chip goes over

Sturridge tries to chip Shenton and the attempt goes just over the bar.

John McDougall

More Blues changes and drinks break

With a second drinks break, the Blues make a few more changes, with Burton and Pritchard going off for Downes and Brown.

John McDougall

Miss for Keita

Naby Keita nearly had a debut goal after lifting the ball over a Chester defender to go one-on-one but blasted the chance over.

John McDougall

Jordan Archer in action

Nathaniel Phillips of Liverpool and Jordan Archer of Chester FC during the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom.
John McDougall

Another Chester change

Iwan Murray comes on to replace Gary Stopforth.

John McDougall

Free kick flashes wide

Andy Robertson flashes a free kick wide for the Reds.

John McDougall

Liverpool still seeing much of the ball

The much fresher Reds are having more of the ball, but Chester are continuing to make them work for it.

John McDougall

Gary Roberts in action for the Blues

Fabinho of Liverpool in action against Chester FC midfielder Gary Roberts.
John McDougall

Chester changes

Matty Thompson has come on for Dominic Smalley, while a trialist has come on for Jordan Archer. Rhian Hellawell earlier came on to replace Matty Hughes.

KEY EVENT

GOAL: Chester FC 0-5 Liverpool

As the crowd cheers for England’s second goal in Samara, Ryan Kent added Liverpool’s fifth from the edge of the box into the top corner. Great strike.

KEY EVENT

GOAL: Chester FC 0-4 Liverpool

A fourth up for the Reds as Daniel Sturridge finds himself alone in the box after a deflected clearance and smashes past Shenton.

John McDougall

Attendance

Just been told the attendance for today’s friendly is 4,396.

John McDougall

Trying to keep possession

The Blues are trying to hold onto the ball, but that’s easier said than done against Klopp’s energetic Blues and a brand new XI at that.

KEY EVENT

GOAL: Chester FC 0-3 Liverpool

James Milner coolly slots home the resulting spot kick.

John McDougall

Penalty to Liverpool

Shenton brings down the rapid Sheyi Ojo.

John McDougall

Back under way

A couple of changes for the Blues, with Mooney and Noble on for Mahon and Roberts.