If you hadn't heard already, there is a game of football on this afternoon.

While the gaze of the nation may be fixed on the Russian city of Samara for England's World Cup quarter final clash with Sweden there remains the not so small matter of visit to Chester FC by Champions League runners-up and Premier League giants, Liverpool FC.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to bring a strong side to the Swansway Chester Stadium this afternoon and debuts are expected to be handed to £52m Naby Keita and £40m Fabinho, while the likes of Daniel Sturridge and Loris Karius are also expected to be involved.

With the game clashing with the Three Lions, what was supposed to be a sell-out crowd of 4,500 may actually be a fair bit less, understandably.

But if you are at home and roaring Gareth Southgate's men on then we'll keep you bang up to date with all the goings on here at the Deva.