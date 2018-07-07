If you hadn't heard already, there is a game of football on this afternoon.
While the gaze of the nation may be fixed on the Russian city of Samara for England's World Cup quarter final clash with Sweden there remains the not so small matter of visit to Chester FC by Champions League runners-up and Premier League giants, Liverpool FC.
Jurgen Klopp is expected to bring a strong side to the Swansway Chester Stadium this afternoon and debuts are expected to be handed to £52m Naby Keita and £40m Fabinho, while the likes of Daniel Sturridge and Loris Karius are also expected to be involved.
With the game clashing with the Three Lions, what was supposed to be a sell-out crowd of 4,500 may actually be a fair bit less, understandably.
But if you are at home and roaring Gareth Southgate's men on then we'll keep you bang up to date with all the goings on here at the Deva.
Key Events
Klopp on 'fantastic' reception at Chester FC
HERE is what Jurgen Klopp had to say when asked by Dave Powell on how he viewed the reception his side received today.
Johnson delivers his verdict
Here’s what the Blues boss had to say to the press when he came up post match.
Live reaction on Facebook
Anthony Johnson is speaking to press currently which you can listen to on the Chronicle’s Facebook page by clicking HERE.
Blues management team speaking to the press
A lot of media attention for Klopp
The Reds boss undertaking his post match huddle with the press.
Dave Powell's match report
Here is the Chronicle’s Chester FC reporter Dave Powell’s match report.
FT: Chester FC 0-7 Liverpool
That’s the end of the game.
GOAL: Chester FC 0-7 Liverpool
Sturridge with his second of the game and a superb one at that from 25 yards.
Pritchard v Wilson
Action shot
Miss from Milner
Nearly a seventh for Liverpool as Robertson does well down the left to cut a low cross back for a free Milner who blasted over Shenton’s goal.
Another Chester change
Before the goal, Steve Howson went off for Lloyd Marsh-Hughes.
GOAL: Chester FC 0-6 Liverpool
Danny Ings adds the sixth for the Reds with a left-footed effort from inside the penalty area.
Shenton saves
Ojo unleashes an effort from the edge of the box which Shenton parries to Sturridge, who is flagged offside.
Sturridge chip goes over
Sturridge tries to chip Shenton and the attempt goes just over the bar.
More Blues changes and drinks break
With a second drinks break, the Blues make a few more changes, with Burton and Pritchard going off for Downes and Brown.
Miss for Keita
Naby Keita nearly had a debut goal after lifting the ball over a Chester defender to go one-on-one but blasted the chance over.
Jordan Archer in action
Another Chester change
Iwan Murray comes on to replace Gary Stopforth.
Free kick flashes wide
Andy Robertson flashes a free kick wide for the Reds.
Liverpool still seeing much of the ball
The much fresher Reds are having more of the ball, but Chester are continuing to make them work for it.
Gary Roberts in action for the Blues
Chester changes
Matty Thompson has come on for Dominic Smalley, while a trialist has come on for Jordan Archer. Rhian Hellawell earlier came on to replace Matty Hughes.
GOAL: Chester FC 0-5 Liverpool
As the crowd cheers for England’s second goal in Samara, Ryan Kent added Liverpool’s fifth from the edge of the box into the top corner. Great strike.
GOAL: Chester FC 0-4 Liverpool
A fourth up for the Reds as Daniel Sturridge finds himself alone in the box after a deflected clearance and smashes past Shenton.
Attendance
Just been told the attendance for today’s friendly is 4,396.
Trying to keep possession
The Blues are trying to hold onto the ball, but that’s easier said than done against Klopp’s energetic Blues and a brand new XI at that.
GOAL: Chester FC 0-3 Liverpool
James Milner coolly slots home the resulting spot kick.
Penalty to Liverpool
Shenton brings down the rapid Sheyi Ojo.
Back under way
A couple of changes for the Blues, with Mooney and Noble on for Mahon and Roberts.