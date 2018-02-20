Saturday's 3-1 home win for Chester FC over Eastleigh has restored a little belief.

And while staying in the National League still appears a tall order there is at least a chink of light for Marcus Bignot's side.

Leyton Orient are the visitors to the Swansway Chester Stadium this evening as the Blues look to make it back to back wins in the league for the first time since December 2016.

A win tonight could drag Orient back into the mix and three points could, if results go Chester's way, bring them to within two points of safety.

We'll bring you all the build-up, match action and reaction throughout the evening.