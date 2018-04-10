Our fate has already been sealed but we still have four games we need to get through between now and the end of the season for Chester FC .

The 2-0 loss at home to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday consigned Chester to National League North football next season, hammering the final nail in the coffin for the Blues in what has been an utterly miserable season on and off the pitch for the football club.

The good news for Blues fans is that it is almost at an end, although questions remain on just what the future will hold for the Blues after 12 months of tumult.

But there are still matters on the field that need to be brought to a conclusion and tonight's rearranged game with Bromley does offer the Blues the chance to try and at least finish the season in a positive fashion.

Only 1,200 or so Chester fans turned out for the clash with Tranmere on Saturday and with Liverpool and Manchester City on the TV tonight, relegation confirmed and the apathy well and truly set in, it could be a miserable crowd tonight.

But we are in place to bring you all the action from the Swansway Chester Stadium throughout the evening.

This is true, surprisingly

Half time: Chester 1 Bromley 0

Vose’s strike on the stroke of half-time separates the sides. A first home league goal for Chester since February 17th.

GOAL! Chester 1 Bromley 0

Dominic Vose curls home 18 yards into the bottom corner. Great finish! 45 mins

Chance for White

Great chance as White latches on to a Halls cross, his effort bobbling agonisingly wide and clipping the post on its way out.

Denied!

Crawford slides in to stop a certain goal as Hanlan rounded Firth and looked to put into an empty net.

Saved

Chester pressure. Vose shot pushed away and Blues eventually win a corner.

Chance

Chester chance. Roberts corner causes panic and Mahon effort deflects before Gregory gathers.

Booked

Louis Dennis booked for kicking the ball away. Bad game, this.

Yellow card

Roberts booked for foul on Dennis.

Held

Louis Dennis sees an effort from 18 yards deflect high and Firth holds.

Poor start

Chester been terrible in this opening five minutes. All over the shop.

Game underway

First half kicks off

Staying away

Warming up

Bromley line-up

Gregory, Rees, Holland, Reymond, Hanlan, Dennis, Johnson, Sterling, Porter, Sutherland, Woolfenden. Subs: Dunne, Allen, Higgs, Wanadio, Bugiel

Chester team

Firth, Halls, Astles, Hobson, Anderson, Vose, Crawford, Mahon, Roberts, Akintunde, White. Subs: Dawson, Cunningham, Brown, Archer, Gough.

Who could be next in the hotseat?

Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Tranmere Rovers consigned Chester FC to relegation to the National League North.

Their five-year stay in the National League was brought to an end after a miserable campaign on the field that has seen them win just six league games this season.

Marcus Bignot, hired as Chester boss in September, was informed last week that his contract, which runs until the end of May, would not be renewed at the end of the season.

But with the club in complete disarray on and off the field just who would be throwing their hat into the ring to lead the Blues during what is likely to be another tough campaign next season.

This week we had a look at some potential candidates to take on the role.

You can see the full list HERE.

(L-R) Billy Heath, Andy Morrison, Ian Sharps, Paul Carden
Low crowd anticipated

Hopefully I’m wrong on this.

But after our relegation was confirmed on Saturday and a crowd that included only 1,200 Blues for a home game against Tranmere Rovers it is hard to imagine tonight’s gate being a big one.

Add to that the fact Liverpool and Manchester City are playing on the television and it could make for a very low gate at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

No issues here

The rain was torrential this morning in Chester and there was standing water on the pitch at lunchtime.

But thanks to some sterling work once again from groundsman Mike Barrow tonight’s game will be getting the go-ahead as planned.