Our fate has already been sealed but we still have four games we need to get through between now and the end of the season for Chester FC .

The 2-0 loss at home to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday consigned Chester to National League North football next season, hammering the final nail in the coffin for the Blues in what has been an utterly miserable season on and off the pitch for the football club.

The good news for Blues fans is that it is almost at an end, although questions remain on just what the future will hold for the Blues after 12 months of tumult.

But there are still matters on the field that need to be brought to a conclusion and tonight's rearranged game with Bromley does offer the Blues the chance to try and at least finish the season in a positive fashion.

Only 1,200 or so Chester fans turned out for the clash with Tranmere on Saturday and with Liverpool and Manchester City on the TV tonight, relegation confirmed and the apathy well and truly set in, it could be a miserable crowd tonight.

But we are in place to bring you all the action from the Swansway Chester Stadium throughout the evening.