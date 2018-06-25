It’s set to be a busy evening for Chester FC.
The players are returning for pre-season training this evening ahead of the Blues first campaign back in the National League North since the 2012/13 season.
New Blues joint managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson have been busy in the transfer market since being appointed as the new men in charge at the Swansway Chester Stadium last month.
Last season’s National League North title winners have brought in the likes of Steve Howson, Grant Shenton, and Dominic Smalley into the Blues squad, as well as retaining promising youngster Nathan Brown and Chester-born midfielder Gary Roberts.
But more incomings are due at Chester FC later on this evening and we’ll be covering the announcements as they come in below with updates from new arrivals at the Swansway Chester Stadium.
The second youthful signing of the day has been confirmed with Moran joining the Blues at the age of 21.
Moran, who recently turned 21, plied his trade at League Two side Forest Green Rovers for the last two seasons, after joining from Nantwich Town back in 2016 where he became a regular for the Dabbers.
The Cheshire-based defender also had a spell out on loan at Altrincham during their National League North campaign, just a few months after joining the Green Devils.
The central defender, who can also double up as a right back, began his career as a youngster at Crewe Alexandra, and featured in the Under-18 side who reached the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup in the 2014/15 season.
SIGNED! Jon Moran
Second new signing of the day for the Blues - Jon Moran has joined after leaving League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers.
The Blues have confirmed the signing of Pritchard on their website, and here’s what the club have had to say about their new man.
Pritchard, 22, makes the move to the Swansway Chester Stadium after playing his part in Ashton United’s promotion winning campaign last season, along with fellow new Blue Dom Smalley.
In his first season with the Robins, the midfielder won the Goal of the Season award for his speculative 30-yard strike at Warrington Town, and is known for his prowess from dead ball situations.
SIGNED! John Pritchard
Here’s the first new signing of the evening at the Blues!
Highly-rated full-back John Pritchard has joined Chester FC from Ashton United.
Thoughts on how to spend donated cash
Around this time last week, news broke which was some of the best to come out of the club in recent times.
It was announced that Stuart Murphy would be donating £1m to Chester FC to be used over the next three years, primarily on infrastructure at the club.
With that in mind, we asked our Chester fans’ jury what their thoughts were on what the money should be spent on at the Swansway.
Friendly tickets on sale
The first game of the Morley and Johnson era at the Blues will be next month, and it’s quite a big one with last year’s Champions League runners up Liverpool FC turning up to take on the Blues in a pre-season friendly.
The club has today announced that more tickets for the game are being made available for Liverpool fans after they sold out their allocation.
Shaw hangs up his boots
While waiting for the new incomings, here’s some more news we brought to you earlier this afternoon as former Blues midfielder Tom Shaw has chosen to end his playing career in favour of a switch to coaching.
He left the Blues in January and was a true fan favourite, it’s fair to say, and has now got a job at Lincoln City’s Academy.
Busy already
Blues joint bosses Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson have already been busy in the transfer market since being appointed at the Swansway Chester Stadium.
One area of the pitch they would like to strengthen is in the forward positions, with Jordan Archer and Ross Hannah the only senior players at the club in the striking department.
But Johnson has accepted he and Morley may have to play a waiting game when it comes to getting their chosen targets.
