It’s set to be a busy evening for Chester FC.

The players are returning for pre-season training this evening ahead of the Blues first campaign back in the National League North since the 2012/13 season.

New Blues joint managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson have been busy in the transfer market since being appointed as the new men in charge at the Swansway Chester Stadium last month.

Last season’s National League North title winners have brought in the likes of Steve Howson, Grant Shenton, and Dominic Smalley into the Blues squad, as well as retaining promising youngster Nathan Brown and Chester-born midfielder Gary Roberts.

But more incomings are due at Chester FC later on this evening and we’ll be covering the announcements as they come in below with updates from new arrivals at the Swansway Chester Stadium.