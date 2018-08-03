Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have further boosted their ranks in the striking department by signing Shaun Tuton.

Blues joint bosses Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson have snapped up Tuton ahead of tomorrow afternoon's National League North curtain raiser against Spennymoor Town at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

The announcement follows the capture earlier today of fellow striker Deane Smalley , a 29-year-old and brother of Chester defender, Dominic, who had been on trial with the Blues throughout pre-season.

Tuton, 26, spent the second half of last season on loan from Barnsley at FC Halifax Town, playing seven times in the National League.

He had been on trial with the Blues throughout pre-season and turned out against Ramsbottom United, Bury and Morecambe.

Tuton also spent time on trial at AFC Fylde this summer.

His career began with spells at lower league clubs such as Teversal, Matlock Town, and Belper Town.

He moved to Halifax in 2015 where he scored 11 goals in 32 appearances for the Shaymen.

It earned him a move to then-Championship side Barnsley the following year for an undisclosed fee, but he played only seven times for the Tykes and was loaned out for spells at both Grimsby Town and Barrow during his time there.

He then had a second spell with Halifax last season before being released earlier this summer by the Oakwell club following their relegation to League One.