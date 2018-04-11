Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have parted company with manager Marcus Bignot with just three games of the National League season remaining.

The relegated Blues had already decided against renewing 43-year-old Bignot’s contract at the end of the season and informed him of their decision prior to the 2-0 home loss to Torquay United last month.

The former Solihull Moors and Grimsby Town manager was supposed to remain in charge for the remainder of the campaign but the board of City Fans United informed him of their decision to part company on Wednesday afternoon.

Bignot, who was hired as Jon McCarthy’s successor back in September, has been unable to turn around the club’s fortunes and his side were relegated following the 2-0 loss to Tranmere Rovers last weekend.

The former Queen’s Park Rangers defender had been forced to slash costs in the face of the club’s financial crisis and had to move out a number of senior players in order to balance the books, replacing them with some players playing for little more than expenses.

But despite a 3-2 win over Bromley on Tuesday night, Bignot will leave his role early and 24-year-old academy head coach Calum McIntyre will take the team for the remainder of the season.

The club have stated that the decision was taken in order to facilitate the search for a successor, although Bignot’s candid interview following the loss to Tranmere at the weekend, where he was critical of the club’s board and direction, is not likely to have aided his cause.

City Fans United chairman, David Harrington-Wright said: “We know that this has been the toughest season for Chester FC fans to endure since the reformation of the club in 2010, and following the board’s decision last week to not renew Marcus’s contract beyond the end of the season, we see little value in him remaining in the position.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I thank him for all his efforts and wish him the very best in the future."

McIntyre will take charge of the team for the remainder of the season, starting with this weekend’s trip to play-off chasing Boreham Wood (3pm).

The club is expected to announce details tomorrow with regards to applications for the vacant managerial position and have stated that they will be making no further comment on Bignot.

On the caretaker appointment of McIntyre, who will be the youngest current manager of a professional football club in England, Harrington-Wright said, “Calum has displayed tremendous qualities and has enjoyed great success leading the Chester FC Youth Academy team, on a consistent basis, and I hope everyone will get behind him during these difficult last few weeks of the season.

“Calum has already been carrying out coaching duties with the first team and we are sure that this will present an opportunity for his continued development at the club.”

The vacancy at Chester, who will be playing in the National League North next season, will likely see plenty of interest despite the difficult situation expected next season owing to financial constraints.

Former Hartlepool United boss Craig Harrison, Warrington Town manager Paul Carden, Witton Albion boss Carl Macauley and former Blues defender Ian Sharps, have all been linked with the role.